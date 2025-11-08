Voting has ended in some polling units in Anambra where residents are voting to elect the person that will govern the state for the next four years.
PREMIUM TIMES reports that voting started at about 8:30 a.m. in many of the 5,720 polling units in the 21 local government areas of the state.
Join the Premium Times WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.Open in WhatsApp
The turnout has been low across the state and our reporters on the ground have observed several cases of vote buying in many polling units.
Anambra has 2,802,790 registered voters, with females forming the majority, according to INEC. Of the total registered voters, 1,430,323 (51.03 per cent) are female, while 1,372,467 (48.97 per cent) are male.
|
Students make up the largest voting demographic, accounting for 29.31 per cent of registered voters, followed by traders with 18.47 per cent and businessmen and women with 17.83 per cent, among others.
A total of 15 parties are challenging the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the election.
READ ALSO: Peter Obi condemns vote buying, tasks next Anambra governor on service delivery
Analysts believe four candidates are the major contenders: incumbent governor Charles Soludo of APGA, APC candidate Nicholas Ukachukwu, Labour Party candidate George Moghalu and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, John Chuma-Nwosu.
Results will be announced by the presiding INEC officials in each polling unit before collations are done at wards, local governments and eventually the INEC headquarters at the state capital.
Follow this page for live updates of the results from polling units.
#AnambraDecides2025 — LP Candidate George Moghalu loses in polling unit
The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the ongoing Anambra governorship election, George Moghalu, has lost his polling unit to Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).
The result was announced by the presiding officer of the polling unit, Okonkwo Ebere, at about 2:50 p.m. after the election was concluded.
Mr Moghalu, who voted at Uruagu Ward 1 in Nnewi North Local Government Area, secured 22 votes, APC’s Nicholas Ukachukwu scored just 5 votes, while Mr Soludo polled 57 votes to win the polling unit.
The total valid votes at the polling unit was 85, less than 20 per cent of the total 463 registered voters in the unit.
The LP candidate cast his vote at about 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, accompanied by his family members and associates.
After voting, Mr Moghalu decried the reported cases of vote buying and low voter turnout across the state, urging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to improve on the conduct of the exercise.
“People are asking us to give them money before they can vote,” a Labour Party agent told PREMIUM TIMES.
The agent also lamented the poor voter turnout witnessed in many polling units.
A PREMIUM TIMES correspondent who monitored the process observed that voting commenced late in some polling units due to the late arrival of voters and election materials.
At PU 012, Cooperative Centre, Uruagu Ward 1, Nnewi North LGA, as of 10:58 a.m., voter turnout remained low, with only a handful of electorates seen participating in the process.
There were also widespread allegations of vote buying by party agents at several polling units in the area.
Low voter turnout was generally observed across designated polling stations in Uruagu community and other parts of Nnewi North.
LP loses in Peter Obi’s polling unit
The Labour Party (LP) lost in the polling unit of its leader, Peter Obi, in the ongoing Anambra governorship election.
In the result announced at about 3 p.m. at Polling Unit 019, Agulu Ward 11, Anaocha Local Government Area, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nicholas Ukachukwu, polled 73 votes in the unit to defeat the Labour Party candidate, George Moghalu, who scored 57 votes.
The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) came third with 38 votes in the unit.
Mr Obi, the LP presidential candidate in 2023, cast his ballot earlier in the day at the same polling unit.
He campaigned for his party in the ongoing election in a state where he won over 95 per cent of the votes in 2023.
Ogbaru LGA
Ward: 2, Atani
Polling Unit: 009
Results:
ADC: 0
APGA: 24
APC: 34
PDP:0
SDP: 0
YPP: 19
Valid votes:
Invalid:
Onitsha North LGA
Polling Unit 002, Ward 7
APGA – 134
YPP – 18
APC – 14
ADC – 2
LP – 2
PDP – 1
Onitsha North LGA
Polling Unit 008, Ward 7
APGA 120
APC 49
YPP 20
ADC 4
LP 1
Invalid: 17
LP’s George Moghalu loses polling unit
PU017
Uruagu ward 1
Nnewi north LGA
463 registered voters
86 accredited voters
APGA: 57
LP: 22
APC: 5
3: 34 P. M
PU 020, Okpunoeze, Uruagu 1, Nnewi North LGA.
Results
APGA—119
APC—16
LP—05
ADC— 02
YPP—01
PU016, Uruagu ward 1, Nnewi north LGA
APGA: 97
APC: 20
LP: 24
invalid: 9
PU018
Uruagu ward 1
Nnewi North LGA
APGA: 69
LP: 21
APC: 14
ADC: 1
Invalid: 2
Registered voters: 563
Accredited voters: 107
3: 42 P.M
PU 020, Okpunoeze, Uruagu 1,
Nnewi North LGA.
Results
APGA—117
APC—12
LP—18
ADC— 08
YPP—0
3 44 p.m.
Nnewi North LGA Uruagu ward 1,
PU019, Okpunoeze CS III
APGA: 108
APC: 10
LP: 08
ADC: 1
invalid: 3
Nnewi North LGA
PU001, Okpwuneze Cental School 1
Registered voters: 1136
Accredited voters: 156
APGA: 126
APC: 16
LP: 13
ADC: 01
Umuchu.LGA: Aguata
Polling Unit 012,
Ward: 18 ( Ogu- Ezeani Hall),
APGA 79
APC 14
LP 0
ADC 0
PDP 0
YPP 4
PU: 008, Uruagu ward 2, Nnewi North LGA
APGA—45
APC– 11
YPP— 1
PU 023, Uruagu ward 2, Nnewi North LGA
APGA— 16
APC—1
ADC–1
PU 007, Uruagu ward 2, Nnewi North LGA
APGA— 76
APC—17
LP—1
APC’s Ukachukwu wins polling unit
Nicholas Ukachukwu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the ongoing Anambra governorship election, has won in his polling unit in the Umudiala village, Osumenyi, in the Nnewi South Local Government Area.
The polling unit, PU 12, Ward 2, recorded 108 votes for Mr Ukachukwu, while the incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Charles Soludo, polled four votes.
Other parties have no votes as two votes were declared invalid.
The results were sorted and counted by Maduka Evan, the presiding officer of INEC at the polling unit.
Mr Ukachukwu had earlier expressed optimism about his chances in the election.
LGA: Ogbaru
Ward: Ogwuaniocha
Polling unit: 015
APC : 10
LP : 0
APGA: 26
ADC: 0
LGA: Ogbaru
Ward: Ochuche-Umuodu
Polling unit: 003
APC : 3
LP : 0
APGA: 36
ADC: 0
YLP: 0
LGA: Ogbaru
Ward: 6 -Ochuche-Umuodu
Polling Unit: 007
A: 1
APC : 12
LP : 0
APGA: 125
ADC: 4
PDP: 1
YPP: 34
LGA: Ogbaru
Ward: 6 -Ochuche-Umuodu
Polling unit: 001
A: 1
APC : 15
LP : 0
APGA: 90
ADC: 4
APM:1
PDP: 0
YPP: 8
LGA: Ogbaru
Ward: 6 -Ochuche-Umuodu
Polling unit: 007
A: 1
APC : 12
LP : 0
APGA: 125
ADC: 4
APM:1
PDP: 1
YPP: 34
LGA: Ogbaru
Ward: Ochuche-Umuodu
Polling unit: 005
APC : 0
LP : 0
APGA: 1
ADC: 0
PDP: O
YPP: 0
LGA: Ogbaru
Ward: Ochuche-Umuodu
Polling unit: 004
APC : 12
LP : 0
APGA: 83
ADC: 2
PDP: O
YPP: 20
LGA: Ogbaru
Ward: 6 -Ochuche-Umuodu
Polling unit: 008
A: 0
APC : 12
LP : 0
APGA: 39
ADC: 0
PDP: 0
YPP: 0
LGA: Ogbaru
Ward: 6 -Ochuche-Umuodu
Polling unit: 009
A: 0
APC : 12
LP : 0
APGA: 6
ADC: 0
ZLP: 0
PDP: 0
YPP: 1
LGA: Ogbaru
Ward: 6 -Ochuche-Umuodu
Polling unit: 015
A: 1
APC : 2
LP : 0
APGA: 19
ADC: 2
ZLP: 0
PDP: 0
YPP: 0
LGA: Ogbaru
Ward: 6 -Ochuche-Umuodu
Polling unit: 017
A: 0
APC : 8
LP : 0
APGA: 60
ADC: 1
ZLP: 0
PDP: 0
YPP: 8
LGA: Ogbaru
Ward: 6 -Ochuche-Umuodu
Polling unit: 007
A: 1
APC : 12
LP : 0
APGA: 125
ADC: 4
ZLP: 0
PDP: 0
YPP: 34
LGA: Ogbaru
Ward: 6 -Ochuche-Umuodu
Polling unit: 013
A: 0
APC : 7
LP : 1
APGA: 30
ADC: 0
ZLP: 0
PDP: 0
YPP: 0
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999