Voting has ended in some polling units in Anambra where residents are voting to elect the person that will govern the state for the next four years.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that voting started at about 8:30 a.m. in many of the 5,720 polling units in the 21 local government areas of the state.

The turnout has been low across the state and our reporters on the ground have observed several cases of vote buying in many polling units.

Anambra has 2,802,790 registered voters, with females forming the majority, according to INEC. Of the total registered voters, 1,430,323 (51.03 per cent) are female, while 1,372,467 (48.97 per cent) are male.

Students make up the largest voting demographic, accounting for 29.31 per cent of registered voters, followed by traders with 18.47 per cent and businessmen and women with 17.83 per cent, among others.

A total of 15 parties are challenging the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the election.

Analysts believe four candidates are the major contenders: incumbent governor Charles Soludo of APGA, APC candidate Nicholas Ukachukwu, Labour Party candidate George Moghalu and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, John Chuma-Nwosu.

Results will be announced by the presiding INEC officials in each polling unit before collations are done at wards, local governments and eventually the INEC headquarters at the state capital.

#AnambraDecides2025 — LP Candidate George Moghalu loses in polling unit

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the ongoing Anambra governorship election, George Moghalu, has lost his polling unit to Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The result was announced by the presiding officer of the polling unit, Okonkwo Ebere, at about 2:50 p.m. after the election was concluded.

Mr Moghalu, who voted at Uruagu Ward 1 in Nnewi North Local Government Area, secured 22 votes, APC’s Nicholas Ukachukwu scored just 5 votes, while Mr Soludo polled 57 votes to win the polling unit.

The total valid votes at the polling unit was 85, less than 20 per cent of the total 463 registered voters in the unit.

The LP candidate cast his vote at about 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, accompanied by his family members and associates.

After voting, Mr Moghalu decried the reported cases of vote buying and low voter turnout across the state, urging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to improve on the conduct of the exercise.

“People are asking us to give them money before they can vote,” a Labour Party agent told PREMIUM TIMES.

The agent also lamented the poor voter turnout witnessed in many polling units.

A PREMIUM TIMES correspondent who monitored the process observed that voting commenced late in some polling units due to the late arrival of voters and election materials.

At PU 012, Cooperative Centre, Uruagu Ward 1, Nnewi North LGA, as of 10:58 a.m., voter turnout remained low, with only a handful of electorates seen participating in the process.

There were also widespread allegations of vote buying by party agents at several polling units in the area.

Low voter turnout was generally observed across designated polling stations in Uruagu community and other parts of Nnewi North.

LP loses in Peter Obi’s polling unit

The Labour Party (LP) lost in the polling unit of its leader, Peter Obi, in the ongoing Anambra governorship election.

In the result announced at about 3 p.m. at Polling Unit 019, Agulu Ward 11, Anaocha Local Government Area, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nicholas Ukachukwu, polled 73 votes in the unit to defeat the Labour Party candidate, George Moghalu, who scored 57 votes.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) came third with 38 votes in the unit.

Mr Obi, the LP presidential candidate in 2023, cast his ballot earlier in the day at the same polling unit.

He campaigned for his party in the ongoing election in a state where he won over 95 per cent of the votes in 2023.

Ogbaru LGA

Ward: 2, Atani

Polling Unit: 009

Results:

ADC: 0

APGA: 24

APC: 34

PDP:0

SDP: 0

YPP: 19

Valid votes:

Invalid:

Onitsha North LGA

Polling Unit 002, Ward 7

APGA – 134

YPP – 18

APC – 14

ADC – 2

LP – 2

PDP – 1

Onitsha North LGA

Polling Unit 008, Ward 7

APGA 120

APC 49

YPP 20

ADC 4

LP 1

Invalid: 17

LP’s George Moghalu loses polling unit

PU017

Uruagu ward 1

Nnewi north LGA

463 registered voters

86 accredited voters

APGA: 57

LP: 22

APC: 5

3: 34 P. M

PU 020, Okpunoeze, Uruagu 1, Nnewi North LGA.

Results

APGA—119

APC—16

LP—05

ADC— 02

YPP—01

PU016, Uruagu ward 1, Nnewi north LGA

APGA: 97

APC: 20

LP: 24

invalid: 9

PU018

Uruagu ward 1

Nnewi North LGA

APGA: 69

LP: 21

APC: 14

ADC: 1

Invalid: 2

Registered voters: 563

Accredited voters: 107

3: 42 P.M

3 44 p.m.

Nnewi North LGA Uruagu ward 1,

PU019, Okpunoeze CS III

APGA: 108

APC: 10

LP: 08

ADC: 1

invalid: 3

Nnewi North LGA

PU001, Okpwuneze Cental School 1

Registered voters: 1136

Accredited voters: 156

APGA: 126

APC: 16

LP: 13

ADC: 01

Umuchu.LGA: Aguata

Polling Unit 012,

Ward: 18 ( Ogu- Ezeani Hall),

APGA 79

APC 14

LP 0

ADC 0

PDP 0

YPP 4

PU: 008, Uruagu ward 2, Nnewi North LGA

APGA—45

APC– 11

YPP— 1

PU 023, Uruagu ward 2, Nnewi North LGA

APGA— 16

APC—1

ADC–1

PU 007, Uruagu ward 2, Nnewi North LGA

APGA— 76

APC—17

LP—1

APC’s Ukachukwu wins polling unit

Nicholas Ukachukwu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the ongoing Anambra governorship election, has won in his polling unit in the Umudiala village, Osumenyi, in the Nnewi South Local Government Area.

The polling unit, PU 12, Ward 2, recorded 108 votes for Mr Ukachukwu, while the incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Charles Soludo, polled four votes.

Other parties have no votes as two votes were declared invalid.

The results were sorted and counted by Maduka Evan, the presiding officer of INEC at the polling unit.

Mr Ukachukwu had earlier expressed optimism about his chances in the election.

LGA: Ogbaru

Ward: Ogwuaniocha

Polling unit: 015

APC : 10

LP : 0

APGA: 26

ADC: 0

LGA: Ogbaru

Ward: Ochuche-Umuodu

Polling unit: 003

APC : 3

LP : 0

APGA: 36

ADC: 0

YLP: 0

LGA: Ogbaru

Ward: 6 -Ochuche-Umuodu

Polling Unit: 007

A: 1

APC : 12

LP : 0

APGA: 125

ADC: 4

PDP: 1

YPP: 34

LGA: Ogbaru

Ward: Ochuche-Umuodu

Polling unit: 005

APC : 0

LP : 0

APGA: 1

ADC: 0

PDP: O

YPP: 0

LGA: Ogbaru

Ward: Ochuche-Umuodu

Polling unit: 004

APC : 12

LP : 0

APGA: 83

ADC: 2

PDP: O

YPP: 20

LGA: Ogbaru

Ward: 6 -Ochuche-Umuodu

Polling unit: 008

A: 0

APC : 12

LP : 0

APGA: 39

ADC: 0

PDP: 0

YPP: 0

LGA: Ogbaru

Ward: 6 -Ochuche-Umuodu

Polling unit: 009

A: 0

APC : 12

LP : 0

APGA: 6

ADC: 0

ZLP: 0

PDP: 0

YPP: 1

LGA: Ogbaru

Ward: 6 -Ochuche-Umuodu

Polling unit: 015

A: 1

APC : 2

LP : 0

APGA: 19

ADC: 2

ZLP: 0

PDP: 0

YPP: 0

LGA: Ogbaru

Ward: 6 -Ochuche-Umuodu

Polling unit: 017

A: 0

APC : 8

LP : 0

APGA: 60

ADC: 1

ZLP: 0

PDP: 0

YPP: 8

LGA: Ogbaru

Ward: 6 -Ochuche-Umuodu

Polling unit: 007

A: 1

APC : 12

LP : 0

APGA: 125

ADC: 4

ZLP: 0

PDP: 0

YPP: 34

LGA: Ogbaru

Ward: 6 -Ochuche-Umuodu

Polling unit: 013

A: 0

APC : 7

LP : 1

APGA: 30

ADC: 0

ZLP: 0

PDP: 0

YPP: 0