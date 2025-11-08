Nicholas Ukachukwu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Anambra State governorship election, has alleged vote buying and intimidation of his party’s agents.

Mr Ukachukwu stated this while speaking to reporters after he voted in Osumenyi Ward 2, Polling Unit 012.

In what he described as a threat to democracy, the candidate said: “If there’s no seller, there cannot be a buyer.”

“Some people have chosen to sell their conscience, which is even worse than those buying votes,” he lamented. “When you give up your right for money, you lose your voice as a citizen. You can’t cry later; society must be blamed for encouraging this.”

Mr Ukachukwu added that one of his agents had been assaulted during the election exercise.

“There have been incidents where people are being beaten up. It’s a form of bullying, and though it may seem right to some today, power changes hands. God gives power to whomever He chooses,” he said.

This newspaper earlier reported low turnout and vote buying in some polling units.