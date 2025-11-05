Commercial buses in the Enugu metropolis, Enugu State, have increased their transport fares to N200 per bus stop, up from N100, because of the rising cost of fuel, vehicle spare parts, and the daily unified levy.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who monitored the development on Monday, observed that commercial bus drivers had resolved to collect N200 to move commuters from one bus stop to another.

NAN reports that the price of fuel per litre had risen from between N890 and N900 in October to between N940 and N950 per litre in most filling stations.

Chukwuma Chikere, a commercial bus driver, told NAN that commercial bus operators had to adhere to the increment because of factors such as the increase in the price of petrol, spare parts, daily levies, and extortion.

Mr Chikere said that most commercial bus drivers found it hard to make a daily living after paying the bus owners.

“The move to peg every movement at N200 is for our survival in the business,” he said.

Another commercial bus driver, Ikechukwu Madu, said that the recent move was in line with “the socioeconomic realities of the day”.

“We are only going to remain in this business if the commuters will cooperate with us and consider the daily cost we incur as commercial bus drivers,” he said.

Reacting, commuter and parent Nonye Onyeoma said that the decision to charge N200 for short distances had led many commuters to resort to trekking.

“As you can see this morning, many commuters are trekking to their nearby destinations.

“I have warned my two children to ensure that they carry themselves in the bus while going and returning from school each day to cut costs,” she said.

A retired civil servant, Mary Nwali, said that people spent time at the bus stops waiting for buses that would convey them at a moderate price of N100 between one and two bus stops.

“This is why bus stops are crowded with people, as most commercial bus drivers refuse to collect N100.

“Some people will wait until a God-sent commercial bus driver will have pity on them and oblige to collect N100 from them,” Mr Nwali said.