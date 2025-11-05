As part of efforts to modernize critical government infrastructure and ensure safe, functional housing for top public officials, the Ogun State Government has announced plans to rebuild the Ogun State House of Assembly Complex, the Legislative Quarters, and the Commissioners’ Quarters.

According to the government, the decision followed extensive structural assessments by the Ministry of Housing, which revealed that the existing buildings—constructed in 1976—have become severely dilapidated and unsafe after over five decades of use.

Despite multiple renovation attempts over the years, the structures have continued to deteriorate, resulting in high maintenance costs with minimal improvement. In a statement issued in Abeokuta, the Commissioner for Housing, Jagunmolu Jamiu Akande Omoniyi, said the reconstruction project was necessary to align the State’s public infrastructure with modern safety, design, and efficiency standards.

He explained that the decision was guided by the National Building Code of Nigeria (NBC, 2006), which stipulates that public buildings must meet minimum standards of safety and habitability.

According to him, structures that have exceeded their useful life—typically around 50 years—require either major rehabilitation or complete reconstruction, especially where repairs have become uneconomical.

“The existing Legislative and Commissioners’ Quarters were constructed in 1976, nearly 50 years ago. Over the years, successive governments have spent enormous sums on repairs and maintenance, but these have yielded diminishing results.

A technical evaluation conducted by the Ministry confirmed that the structures are no longer safe for habitation. In line with global best practices and the provisions of the National Building Code, the State Government has chosen to rebuild these facilities for long-term sustainability,” Mr Omoniyi said.

The Commissioner added that the new developments would be modern, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly, with upgraded utilities, improved spatial design, and smart infrastructure to enhance functionality. He said the design would also reflect the State’s broader commitment to urban renewal and environmental responsibility.

Mr Omoniyi further clarified that the initiative was not an act of extravagance but a necessary investment in public safety and administrative efficiency. He explained that the move was based on foresight and prudence, noting that delaying reconstruction could expose officials living in the quarters future to greater risks.

“If we fail to act now, successive governments will face even greater financial and safety challenges. This decision is therefore about foresight, prudence, and the responsible management of public assets,” he stated.

The rebuilding project, he noted, is a component of the Ogun State Urban and Housing Renewal Master Plan, which aims to replace obsolete infrastructure with durable, cost-effective, and sustainable developments that meet modern needs.

The State Government assured that all processes related to the reconstruction would be transparent, accountable, and guided by due process, with priority given to local contractors, artisans, and suppliers to boost job creation and stimulate the local economy.

Mr Omoniyi reaffirmed that the Dapo Abiodun-led administration remains committed to delivering people-centered infrastructure that supports efficient governance and reflects Ogun State’s vision of growth and modernization.

It will be recalled that in 2024, the Ogun State government launched a regeneration initiative for the Ibara Housing Estate, aimed at transforming the area into a modern and vibrant urban centre.

It began implementing infrastructure upgrades within the Ibara GRA to enhance exclusivity for residents, including road repairs, drainage and culvert maintenance, electrification and water supply upgrades, with the regeneration initiative further expanded to other GRAs in the state, including Sagamu, Igbeba in Ijebu Ode, and Ilaro.

It segmented the development into clusters, with Cluster 1 involving three hectares of land g developed into a thriving urban center with 35 duplexes.

The area was further subdivided into individual plots, with around 60 plots allocated for 12 semi-detached units and 47 fully detached units are planned.