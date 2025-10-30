The Ogun State Government Wednesday, reaffirmed its resolve to complete all ongoing road projects across the state, saying that the Dapo Abiodun-led government will never treat the yearnings of the Ogun people with levity. The government, which made this declaration in a statement issued by Kayode Akinmade, Special Adviser to Governor Abiodun on Media and Strategy, said that its resolve to spread development across the three senatorial districts and 20 local governments in the state remained unshaken.

It said that it was important for critics to note the poor condition of most of the roads when Governor Abiodun assumed office, and how he was able to intervene on some of the most strategic roads. It pointed out that travellers using the Sagamu-Abeokuta Interchange road now spend about 25 minutes instead of the grueling hours they spent there, stuck in traffic before the Abiodun government came on board, adding that the intervention in Atan-Lusada-Agbara road and the Ijebu Ode-Mojoda-Epe roads had transformed travel experience in the state. It also stated that when Governor Abiodun failed to get the Federal Government to attend to its roads in Sango Ota axis, he carried out palliative works on them to ease the burden of road users.

Releasing a comprehensive list of completed, commissioned, and ongoing road projects across the three senatorial districts, the government reaffirmed its commitment to infrastructure development across the state. According to it, in Ogun Central Senatorial District, several strategic roads have been completed and commissioned. In Abeokuta South, the Idi–Aba–Elite–One Lantoro Road spanning 2 kilometres has been completed and commissioned, while the 1.42-kilometre Bayo Oju–Ejigbo–Ijeun–Ake Road is ready for commissioning.

The Flyover Bridge at Kuto, Abeokuta, measuring 0.576 kilometres, has also been completed. In Abeokuta North, completed road projects include the 6.5-kilometre Lafenwa Rounder–Ayetoro Road (First Phase), 3.41-kilometre Olomore–Sanni Road, and the 0.9-kilometre Elega–Mokola Bridge Entrance. The Ake–Ilupeju–Ago–Ika Road, measuring 0.4419 kilometres, has also been completed, while in Odeda Local Government Area, the administration has completed and commissioned the 7.5-kilometre Obantoko Road (Fajol–American Junction–Unity Estate–Gbonagun) as well as the 5.7-kilometre Somorin–Kemta–Idi Aba Road.

Obafemi Owode Local Government has witnessed major projects including the 42-kilometre Abeokuta–Sagamu Expressway, the City Gate Monument Development, and the 3-kilometre Panseke–Adigbe Road, all completed and commissioned. Others include the 2.35-kilometre Arepo Road, 6.6-kilometre Siun–Owode Road, Ofada Road, Kuforiji Olubi–Quarry Road (1.85 km), Iyana Oloke Junction to MAPOLY School Gate (1.45 km), and the 3-kilometre Laderin–Train Station–School Gate Road — all completed.

In Ifo Local Government, completed and commissioned projects include the 3.1-kilometre Ifo–Tajudeen Adeniran/Olose Titun–Visin Road, the 1-kilometre Old Bank Road (Orimerunmu–Coker Junction–Olomoo Spur), and the 2.4-kilometre Olusosun Osoba Town–Agbado Road. The Sango–Ota–Oke Aro–Ojodu Abiodun Road (Phase 1) covering 1.5 kilometres and Phase 2 covering 8.5 kilometres have been completed, alongside the 4.786-kilometre Akute–Denro–Shasha Road and the 0.9-kilometre Ajayi Kosoko Street, Ojodu–Abiodun; while in Ewekoro, the Inner Roads at Itori Junction, measuring 2 kilometres, have been completed and commissioned.

Mr Akinmade added: “In Ogun East Senatorial District, the administration has delivered a wide range of completed, including the 3-kilometre Awujale Road (covering Awujale, Stadium and Oke Aje areas), Ogbagba Street (1.2 km), the Ijebu Ode–Epe/Sagamu Bridge Interchange Flyover Bridge (completed and ready for commissioning), the 3.1-kilometre Molipa/Fusigboye/Ayegun/Ofosa Road, and Asafa Oke / Asafa Isale / Ofosa Street (1.514 km), both completed and commissioned.

“Other roads include Molipa Expressway (Igbeba Garage–Ijebu Ode) (3.2 km), Ejirin/Ososa/Igbogun Road, Ayegbami–Olu IGA Streets (1.146 km), Onijogbo–Olia–Saka Asiru–Ijebu Ode Road (1.6 km), sectional rehabilitation on Abeokuta Road–Omilowo–New Road (2.15 km), and Ijebu Ode Club Road near the Bisi Onabanjo Mausoleum (0.6 km).

“In Odogbolu, the 14-kilometre Ijebu Ode–Mojoda Expressway and 27-kilometre Erunwon–Idowa–Awa–Ibefun–Itokin Road have both been completed and commissioned, while Bishop Awolowo Street (1.2 km) and the 2.4-kilometre Ososa Road have been rehabilitated.”

According to Mr Akinmade, in Ijebu North, completed projects include the 7.1-kilometre Oru–Awa–Ilaporu–Ibadan Express Road; 2-kilometre Igan Road, 24-kilometre Ikenne–Ilisan–Ago Iwoye Road (ready for commissioning), the 1.2-kilometre internal road of OGU, Ago Iwoye, the 4.5-kilometre Molusi College Road in Ijebu Igbo, and Martin Ikoye Street, Ago Iwoye (1.5 km), while in Ijebu North East, the 8-kilometre Erunwon–Atan Road has been completed and commissioned.

In Ijebu East, he said, the 2.1-kilometre Esure–Ijebu Mushin Road and the 7-kilometre Ogere/Amotekun Base to Orita Imobi Road have been completed, while in Ogun Waterside, the Togburin–Agodo–Togura Road (6.1 km) has binder asphalt completed, while the 7-kilometre Ibiade/Old Garage Roundabout–LGA Secretariat–Efire–Ijunction Road has been completed.

The Orita Aja–Ibiade–Ipokin Road, spanning 24.5 kilometres, is ongoing. He also added: “In Sagamu, major roads completed include the 4-kilometre Oba Erinwole Road, Sagamu Junction–Papalanto Road (Phase 1, 4 lanes) (5.9 km), Sagamu–Ikenne Road (Phase 1) (6.1 km), GRA Road (1.4 km), Hospital Road (2 km), Bishop Fashina Baruwa Street (1 km), Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital Access Road (1.8 km), Aregbale Road (1.7 km), Olumele/Sote Road, Makun, and Hospital Road, Ogijo (1.5 km).

“In Ikenne, completed roads include Idarika Street Road (3.1 km), Olabisi Onabanjo Road (0.75 km), Araromi/Sokoto Street Road (0.75 km), Iregun/Ita Osikilu/Ilisa Road (0.75 km), Ilisan Market Road (1.2 km), Iperu Roundabout–Ode Phase 2 (3 km), Oju Ale Road (1.2 km), Ilisan–Ilara Road (4 km), Awolowo Road (3.5 km), Ilisan Roundabout–Babcock University Road (1.2 km), and Rehabilitation of Babcock Road (1 km). Work is still ongoing on the Agro-Cargo Airport (Iperu Phase 1A & 2A).

“In Remo North, the Orile Oko Road (8 km) has been completed, while in Ogun West, projects include the Ikola/Navy/Osi Ikola Road (1.8 km), RAY Power Road (2.1 km), Singer–Toll Gate Road (Lagos–Ogun Boundary Rehabilitation) (7.5 km), Joju Road, Sango (1.3 km), Igbesa–Ehila Road (4.5 km), and GRA Road, Ota (0.787 km) — all completed and commissioned.

“In Yewa North, the Imasai–Igan Okoto–Ayetoro Road (Phase 1) covering 7 kilometres has been completed, while in Imeko Afon, the Oke–Ola Road, Imeko (2.4 km) has been completed and commissioned.

“In Ipokia, the Ilaro–Koko–Alari Road (3.8 km) has also been completed and commissioned and in Yewa South, the Ilaro–Iwoye Road (Phase 1) covering 13 kilometres, Iwoye–Owoode–Yewa Road (Phase 2) (8 km), Owode Yewa–Owode Junction (Phase 3) (6 km), and the Oke–Erinja–Ibiri Road (3.12 km) have all been completed and commissioned.”