Jubaili Bros (Engineering) Ltd, in collaboration with global engine manufacturer Perkins, hosted a technical seminar in Lagos to discuss Nigeria’s evolving energy landscape and explore solutions for reliable and sustainable power generation.

The event brought together consultants, engineers, EPC firms, and corporate clients from across the country. Discussions centered on the future of diesel, gas, and hybrid technologies, as well as digital monitoring systems designed to enhance operational efficiency and uptime.

Purpose and Objectives

The seminar highlighted the partnership between Jubaili Bros and Perkins and their shared focus on developing efficient, sustainable, and adaptable energy solutions for Nigeria.

A key feature of the event was the introduction of the Perkins 5000 Series, a new range of engines engineered for high performance and environmental responsibility. The programme also outlined Jubaili Bros’ integrated approach to power generation, encompassing diesel, gas, and renewable systems, as well as turnkey EPC projects.

Speakers emphasized the role of technology and collaboration in driving long-term value creation through innovation, sustainability, and enhanced after-sales support.

Key Highlights

1. Jubaili Bros: Building Long-Term Value

With over 45 years of industry experience, Jubaili Bros has built a strong reputation for excellence in delivering reliable and adaptable power solutions across multiple markets. The company shared insights into its expanding portfolio that includes diesel, gas, renewable, and hybrid systems supported by comprehensive EPC capabilities.

Operating in 11 countries with more than 40 branches, Jubaili Bros continues to combine global expertise with local understanding to meet Nigeria’s growing energy needs.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability and community impact, emphasizing how its remote monitoring systems help customers improve uptime, enhance efficiency, and extend equipment life cycles.

2. Perkins Partnership & 5000 Series Launch

The unveiling of the Jubaili Bros diesel generators powered by Perkins 5000 Series was a key highlight of the seminar. The new engine lineup, available in 6-, 8-, 12-, and 16-cylinder configurations and delivering 750–2,500 kVA, reflects the brand’s ongoing innovation in reliable power generation.

Designed for fuel efficiency and lower emissions, the series supports the use of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), contributing to cleaner and more sustainable operations. These engines are built for mission-critical sectors such as data centers, healthcare facilities, and industrial plants.

The launch reinforced the ongoing collaboration between Jubaili Bros and Perkins in supporting Nigeria’s energy reliability and transition goals.

3. MWM Collaboration

Jubaili Bros also presented updates on its collaboration with MWM, a global leader in gas and cogeneration systems. This partnership enables the company to offer efficient, low-emission, and cost-competitive gas-to-power solutions tailored for industrial and commercial clients.

Together, Perkins and MWM technologies allow Jubaili Bros to provide a broad spectrum of power solutions, bridging the reliability of diesel systems with the efficiency of gas and renewable energy.

4. Solar and Hybrid Energy Solutions

The seminar further highlighted Jubaili Bros’ expanding portfolio in solar and hybrid power systems. By integrating solar PV with diesel and gas generators, the company delivers flexible, lower-emission energy options designed to meet the needs of both residential and commercial users.

This hybrid approach aims to improve energy reliability while supporting Nigeria’s shift toward cleaner and more sustainable power sources.

5. Comprehensive Energy Ecosystem

Jubaili Bros’ integrated power portfolio spans diesel generators, renewable hybrids, and full EPC projects. The company’s enhanced Remote Monitoring System (RMS) was also showcased, offering real-time tracking of performance, fuel usage, and maintenance schedules to optimize efficiency and reduce lifecycle costs.

Conclusion

The Lagos seminar provided a platform for industry professionals to engage in meaningful discussions about Nigeria’s energy future. Through its partnerships with Perkins and MWM, and its investment in hybrid and digital technologies, Jubaili Bros continues to play an active role in advancing reliable and sustainable power solutions across the country.