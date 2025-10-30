Thehas called for the adoption of a modern, technology-driven system for the registration of births, deaths, marriages, and other vital events, describing accurate data as the foundation for effective governance and national development.

This came during a public hearing on the Bill to Repeal and Re-enact the Births, Deaths, etc. (Compulsory Registration) Act, which seeks to modernise Nigeria’s civil registration framework and introduce a digital platform for recording vital statistics.

Represented by Godwin Offiono (APC, Cross River), the Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, said the proposed law aims to bring Nigeria’s civil registration and vital statistics (CRVS) system in line with international best practices and United Nations standards.

“Accurate and timely registration of births, stillbirths, deaths, marriages, and other vital events is essential for national planning, social development, and good governance,” Mr Tajudeen said. “The current Act was made for a different era, one without digital tools or modern data systems.”

He noted that the realities of rapid population growth, migration, and increasing demand for data-driven policymaking make it imperative to build a reliable and electronic registration system.

According to the speaker, the bill provides for a unified electronic framework that will enhance identity management, eliminate duplication and fraud, and ensure that all Nigerians, irrespective of location have access to certificates of birth and death.

He described the reform as “a critical step toward building a digital, transparent, and accountable population management system capable of supporting sustainable national development.”

Outdated framework hindering progress

Chairman of the House Committee on Population, Odimayo Okunjimi, said Nigeria’s existing legal framework for civil registration has become obsolete and incapable of meeting the demands of a modern, digital society.

“Without reliable civil registration and vital statistics, the nation cannot effectively plan or deliver social services,” Mr Okunjimi said. “The current Act is outdated, crafted for a time when population mobility, digital recordkeeping, and demographic planning were at a very different stage.”

He explained that weak data integration between federal and state systems and the absence of digital infrastructure have made recordkeeping unreliable and inaccessible.

“This bill seeks to repeal the existing law and re-enact a modern, comprehensive, and technology-driven framework that reflects present realities and future needs,” he stated.

According to him, the proposed legislation will establish a unified national system for registering births, deaths, marriages, divorces, adoptions, and other vital events, while clarifying institutional responsibilities to ensure effective coordination among the National Population Commission (NPC), state registries, and local government councils.

Mr Okunjimi added that the reform is not merely administrative but a national imperative to strengthen identity management, enhance governance, improve national security, and provide a data-driven foundation for sustainable development.

NPC backs bill

The federal commissioner representing Adamawa State in the National Population Commission (NPC), Clifford Zirra, commended the committee for championing the legislative reform, describing it as timely and forward-looking.

“These amendments could not have come at a better time than now, as the commission seeks to mainstream technology and digital devices in the delivery of its services,” Mr Zirra said.

He explained that the bill would enable the NPC to create interoperable digital platforms that allow collaboration with other government agencies and bridge gaps that have existed in the implementation of population laws for over three decades.

According to Mr Zirra, the NPC, working with private consultants and with technical support from UNICEF has been fully involved in the review process to ensure that the proposed law aligns with international best practices.

He expressed optimism that the consolidation of the National Population Act with the Births, Deaths, etc. (Compulsory Registration) Act will provide a unified and robust legal framework for civil registration and vital statistics in Nigeria.

Legal expert backs legislative reform

The committee’s Legal Consultant, Celestial Nwabueze, said the proposed legislation reflects global standards for effective civil registration and will serve as a legal foundation for a reliable national identity and population management system.

She noted that when passed, the bill will replace outdated laws, create a national digital registry, and enhance Nigeria’s capacity for data-driven policymaking, security planning, and socio-economic development.

Lawmakers and experts at the hearing agreed that the reform is essential to ensuring that every birth and death in Nigeria is officially recorded, providing the country with accurate population data to guide policy, development planning, and resource allocation.

If enacted, the new law will transform Nigeria’s civil registration system from a paper-based structure into a secure, integrated, and technology-enabled national registry.