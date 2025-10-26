The Abia State Government has warned opposition politicians in the state to desist from their desperate attempts to sow discord between Governor Alex Otti and President Bola Tinubu.

Njoku Ukoha, the spokesperson to Governor Otti, issued the warning in a statement on Sunday, 26 October, in Umuahia.

The statement specifically mentioned that a former commissioner for information in Abia, John Kalu, allegedly recruited some young people in a smear campaign against Governor Otti.

“The people of Abia State will not be swayed by their desperate attempts to destabilise the state. All citizens are hereby urged to remain vigilant and continue to reject the Abia opposition’s toxic politics,” the statement said.

“This ugly development exposes the so-called Abia opposition’s reckless desperation to undermine and destabilise the state and, in extension, the South-east geopolitical zone.

“The Abia State Government views the divisive antics as a clear manifestation of the Abia opposition’s lack of ideas and inability to articulate a credible alternative vision for the State.

“The Abia opposition daily resorts to character assassination, misinformation, falsehood, and the divisive politics of planting fake news to incite and turn the federal government against Governor Alex Otti and the Abia State Government are testament to their desperation to return to power by any means.”

Mr Ukoha said Mr Otti’s administration remains committed to the welfare and development of Abia State and its people.

“Governor Otti’s administration will not be deterred by the Abia opposition’s desperate antics and is committed to continue working closely with the Federal Government under President Tinubu’s leadership to drive progress and prosperity in the State,” he said.

Mr Ukoha said the governor is grateful to President Tinubu for his support and approval of Abia State’s numerous requests, especially for the state to intervene in the reconstruction and rehabilitation of federal infrastructures across the state, including the upgrading of the proposed airstrip to an airport.

He said these projects demonstrate the strong partnership between Abia State under Governor Otti and the federal government under President Tinubu. “The existing collaboration will continue to benefit the people of Abia State and Nigeria at large,” he added.