The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Felix Omatsola Ogbe, has congratulated the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas) and Co-Chairman of the NCDMB Governing Council, Ekperikpe Ekpo on his recent emergence as President of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

Mr Ogbe, an engineer described the Minister’s appointment to lead the renowned international organisation as a well-deserved recognition of his visionary leadership, deep industry expertise, and consistent drive to position Nigeria as a global gas powerhouse. He noted that under the Minister’s stewardship, the nation has recorded significant progress in unlocking gas for prosperity through accelerated midstream development, expansion of domestic gas utilisation, and implementation of the Decade of Gas Initiative.

“The Minister’s tireless advocacy for gas as Nigeria’s transition fuel and his unwavering support for policies that enhance investor confidence and deepen value addition clearly distinguished him as a natural choice for this global role,” the Executive Secretary stated.

Mr Ogbe also congratulated Philip Mshelbila, Managing Director of Nigeria LNG Limited on his election as Secretary General of the GECF, describing it as another milestone that underscores Nigeria’s growing influence on the global gas stage. He commended the Minister’s leadership and strategic diplomacy, which contributed to the double success. He described the dual victory of both officials as a proud moment for Nigerians and for all stakeholders in the gas value chain.

“The NCDMB acknowledges the Minister’s exceptional support for Nigerian Content development and appreciates the confidence and direction he continues to provide in his role as Co-Chair of the Governing Council,” Mr Ogbe added. He reaffirmed the Board’s loyalty and partnership under the Minister’s guidance and expressed NCDMB’s commitment to advancing the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in strengthening the gas industry and driving sustainable economic growth.

Mr Ogbe wished the Gas Minister success in his new role and assured that NCDMB would support him to realise great achievements in his tenure as President of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).