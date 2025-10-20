The Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Barau Jibrin, has praised the initiative of Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi, the citizens’ engagement programmes that allow residents to come together to discuss government initiatives, express their opinions, and propose development solutions for their communities.

Mr Jibrin who attended the 23rd edition of the citizens’ engagement programme in Sule Tankarkar Local Government Area alongside some of his colleagues from the Red Chamber said “we witnessed a truly remarkable accountability in action and transparency in its purest form”.

He expressed his appreciation for the initiative, which encourages government officials to communicate openly with citizens by presenting scorecards that outline their achievements and allows beneficiaries to pose challenges to the officials.

The Deputy Senate President said: “I was deeply impressed by the leadership of Governor Umar Namadi, who openly presented a detailed record of government activities and expenditures. This is rare and commendable — a reflection of honesty and responsible governance.

“As an accountant, I understand the value of transparency and accountability. I am proud of the leadership and the example the Jigawa Governor is setting for others to emulate.

“Therefore, I call on all the people of Jigawa State to continue to support Governor Namadi, popularly known as Dan Modi, as he works tirelessly to fast-track the development of the state.

“Together, through unity, accountability, and collaboration between the Federal and State Governments, we will build a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria for the benefit of all”, Mr Jibrin stated.

He attended the event alongside the Chairman of the Senate Committee on North West Development Commission, Senator Babangida Hussaini; Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Abdulhamid Malam-Madori and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, Senator Muntari Dandutse.