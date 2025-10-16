FCMB Group Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, on Monday, 13 October, 2025, presented the Facts Behind the Offer at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) in Lagos. The session, attended by capital market operators, fund managers, analysts, and other stakeholders, provided insights into the Group’s fundamentals, growth strategy, and rationale for its ongoing public share offer.

The event followed the Analyst and Investor Session held on Thursday, 9 October, 2025, where the Group’s leadership discussed performance trends, strategic direction, and progress in delivering long-term value.

FCMB Group launched a ₦160 billion public share offer on 2 October, 2025, to enable First City Monument Bank Limited, which has already secured its national banking licence, to meet the Central Bank of Nigeria’s new ₦500 billion capital requirement for international banks. The offer, comprising 16 billion shares at ₦10 each, will close on 6 November, 2025.

This capital raise follows a ₦147.5 billion share sale in 2024, the first in 16 years, which was oversubscribed by 33% and attracted over 42,800 investors, 92% of whom participated through digital channels. Analysts expect this strong investor confidence to continue into the second phase of FCMB’s three-stage recapitalisation plan.

After the current share offer, the Group plans to conclude the sale of minority stakes in two subsidiaries, with proceeds to be injected into the bank. This will position the Group’s qualifying core capital well above ₦500 billion, effectively completing its recapitalisation programme and securing its international banking licence.

Subscriptions can be made through:

Digital Platforms: FCMB Mobile App and Retail/Business Banking Platforms

Websites: publicoffer.fcmb.com and invest.ngxgroup.com

In-Branch: FCMB branches nationwide

Stockbrokers: Licensed stockbrokers nationwide or CSL Stockbrokers (for inquiries, contact 02012777628 or email [email protected] / [email protected])