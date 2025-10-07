The Abia State Government has described as fake a statement credited to Governor Alex Otti with the headline, “Governor Alex Otti fires back at Lagos State Government over demolition of Igbo businesses”.

The fake statement circulating in the social media quoted Mr Otti as saying, “I have no business with Lagos, I’m not competing with Lagos. My competition is China and Dubai. By the time I’m done with Abia, Lagos will look like a village”.

In a statement issued on Sunday, 5 October, Ferdinand Ekeoma, the special adviser on media and publicity to Governor Otti, described the statement credited to the governor as “false, baseless, and unfounded”.

Mr Ekeoma said the report, “Represents a divisive propaganda from a group of frustrated politicians who are getting more convinced on a daily basis that the performance and achievements of Governor Alex Otti in Abia have further rendered them politically irrelevant and nonexistent in the eyes of Abia people.”

The governor’s aide asked the public to disregard the fake report.

“It’s an established fact that Governor Alex Otti isn’t just a man of statesmanly wisdom who detests garrulousness and refrains from childish showmanship, but a leader who recognises the sacred practice of exploring the right channels to communicate and engage his colleagues in resolving sensitive issues that border on the welfare of the people, when and where necessary.

“It’s therefore ridiculous for anyone to imagine that Governor Otti could have made such a reckless and unintelligent statement that bears the signature of arrogance, thoughtlessness and divisiveness.

“Given the relationship which has become an unbreakable bond that has existed between Governor Otti and his brother Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for decades, speaking to the Governor directly off-camera on any subject matter is one of the easiest things to do,” Mr Ekeoma said.

Read the full press statement below:

Re: Governor Alex Otti Fires Back At Lagos State Government Over Demolition Of Igbo Businesses

The attention of Abia State government has been drawn to a nonexistent statement credited to Governor Alex Otti, which bore the above-mentioned headline. The statement further reads thus “I have no business with Lagos, I’m not competing with Lagos. My competition is China and Dubai. By the time I’m done with Abia, Lagos will look like a village”.

It must be unequivocally stated that the poorly scripted statement and other innuendos contained therein, are not only false, baseless, and unfounded, but represent a divisive propaganda from a group of frustrated politicians who are getting more convinced on a daily basis that the performance and achievements of Governor Alex Otti in Abia have further rendered them politically irrelevant and nonexistent in the eyes of Abia people.

It’s an established fact that Governor Alex Otti isn’t just a man of statesmanly wisdom who detests garrulousness and refrains from childish showmanship, but a leader who recognises the sacred practice of exploring the right channels to communicate and engage his colleagues in resolving sensitive issues that border on the welfare of the people, when and where necessary. It’s therefore ridiculous for anyone to imagine that Governor Otti could have made such a reckless and unintelligent statement that bears the signature of arrogance, thoughtlessness and divisiveness.

Given the relationship which has become an unbreakable bond that has existed between Governor Otti and his brother Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for decades, speaking to the Governor directly off camera on any subject matter is one of the easiest things to do.

The authors of this hogwash had started by planting fake stories, petitions and inciteful articles immediately they learnt that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, was coming to commission landmark projects in Abia. To their shock and frustration, though the President couldn’t make it in person, his representative got the kind of Presidential ovation, support and solidarity that’s unprecedented and rare to see anywhere.

Governor Otti has antecedents that are grounded in excellence and achievements, therefore his excellent performance which is attracting massive accolade from within and outside of Abia State shouldn’t attract unnecessary hate, bitterness and dirty politics, because he is only interested in transforming Abia State.

Finally, Abians, especially social media users are enjoined to be wary of the many fake stories and articles being sponsored and churned out by a handful of desperate politicians who are angry and frustrated that Abia has finally overcome mediocre governance and assumed its rightful place in the comity of progressive and prosperous states.

Ferdinand Ekeoma

Special Adviser to the Governor

(Media and Publicity)

October 5, 2025.