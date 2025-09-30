Governor Umar Namadi on Monday signed into law two important bills aimed at strengthening governance and improving the lives of citizens: a ₦75.1 billion supplementary appropriation bill and the new Environmental Sector Law.

Speaking shortly after assenting to the appropriation bill at the Council Chambers of the Government House, Governor Namadi explained that the supplementary funding was necessary to provide for additional revenue measures in both the state and the 27 local governments.

“Today, we have signed into law the supplementary appropriation bill for the state government and that of the 27 local governments. A total of ₦75.1 billion, comprising ₦58 billion for the state and ₦17.1 billion for the local governments. This supplementary bill, as a result of extra urban measures, could benefit both the state and the local government, and in line with constitutional provisions, this money needs to be appropriated before it is spent.

“Therefore, the appropriation was approved by the State Executive Council and passed by the Jigawa State House of Assembly, which has completed their own legislative duties, and today we have signed a new bill.”

The governor expressed gratitude to the House of Assembly for their swift and thorough handling of the bill.

“So I want to use this opportunity to really thank the members of the House of Assembly, under the able leadership of the Honourable Speaker, for the way we have treated this, and I actually was just speaking with their people, and the way they have structured it is very well. I think that this is strong. I’ve got a good relationship between the executive and the state, and we are all working together to ensure that we have no interest in your time. I also thank members of the Executive Council and also the ministry’s department and agencies for the diligence they have all displayed.”

In a further step toward strengthening governance, Mr Namadi also signed into law the new Environmental Sector Law, which makes comprehensive provisions for the protection, conservation, management, and sustainable use of the environment and natural resources in Jigawa State.

The law establishes a framework for environmental governance, pollution prevention, and waste management while also regulating forest use, controlling bush burning, and ensuring the protection of wildlife and related natural resources.

It empowers the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, under the guidance of the Governor, to safeguard Jigawa’s environmental heritage for present and future generations.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to matching development with sustainability, ensuring that citizens’ welfare, economic growth, and environmental protection go hand in hand.