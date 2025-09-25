Flyboy I.N.C., the management company of singer Oluwatobiloba “Kizz Daniel” Anidugbe, has debunked the claim that a court ordered the freezing of the artiste’s bank accounts over an alleged breach of contract relating to a 2022 concert in Berlin.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that on Wednesday, a statement in circulation alleged that the court also directed the singer to pay more than €200,000 in damages for failing to perform at the show despite receiving a $50,000 advance payment.

In response, the singer’s management dismissed the claim as false, misleading, and defamatory in a statement posted on its Instagram page on Thursday.

The management clarified that the concert promoter, Kejuro Media & Entertainment, cancelled the event and failed to meet its fundamental obligations under the agreement.

The statement partly read: “It has come to our attention that a fake and malicious narrative is being circulated to discredit our artiste, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, professionally known as Kizz Daniel and undermining his forthcoming Europe tour. We state unequivocally that our artiste is a professional who upholds his contractual obligations and makes extraordinary sacrifices to ensure his fans worldwide enjoy his crafts by virtue of the duly executed performance agreement dated 27th July 2022.

“We were engaged to perform at the Afrobeats Meets Berlin concert on 24th September 2022. The promoter, Kejuro Media & Entertainment, failed to fulfil its fundamental obligations under the agreement, including the procurement of visas and flights for our artiste and his team. Unsurprisingly, the event was not held because it was “cancelled” by the promoter for reasons that were never expressly communicated to us nor related to us or our artiste.”

Concert reschedule

Additionally, Kizz Daniel’s management alleged that the promoter, after failing to honour the contractual agreement, attempted to unilaterally reschedule the concert.

They further noted that Kizz Daniel was not the only artiste affected by the promoter’s failure to meet his obligations.

“On 26th September 2022, the Promoter attempted to unilaterally reschedule the concert to 8th April 2023. We made it clear that any rescheduling, being occasioned by the promoter’s own breach, could only be entertained on fresh commercial terms and would warrant no refund of deposit paid as expressly provided in the agreement. In fact, by virtue of the signed agreement, we are entitled to full payment if such cancellation is at the instance of a breach by the Promoter.

“Despite the foregoing, we graciously agreed to a modest upward revision in fees, but the promoter never regularised our engagement for the rescheduled date. Respected talents such as Teni and Diamond Plamuniz were also contracted, but for some reason, there are no traces of such performances on the internet. We find it bewildering that all social media platforms linked to Afrobeats Meets Berlin have mysteriously vanished”, said Kizz Daniel’s management.

Europe tour

The singer’s management further alleged that the promoter’s claims against Kizz Daniel were intended to tarnish his reputation and undermine his forthcoming European tour.

According to the management, the promoter’s publication, circulated across blogs, provided no credible evidence of the alleged breach.

They added that the promoter neither mentioned the festival’s name nor specified its date.

They said, “Regrettably, this same promoter has now resorted to malicious tactics aimed at sabotaging Kizz Daniel’s forthcoming Europe tour. We have received reports of threatening communications to our lead Europe tour promoter, falsely alleging a breach by our artiste and the existence of a court judgment. We categorically state that no such process has been served on our artiste.

“Even if such a claim existed, it would only reveal the promoter’s desperate and malicious attempt to malign and cripple our business reputation owing to the fact that the promoter is, in fact, grossly in breach of our agreement. If the promoter claims that we were in breach, we dare him to provide evidence of visas secured and flights booked for September 24th 2022.”

The singer’s management further stated that their legal team would handle the promoter’s allegations.

“Our legal team is actively reviewing all defamatory publications and shall not hesitate to institute appropriate proceedings against the Promoter and any third parties complicit in propagating such misinformation.

“Kizz Daniel remains committed to his fans across Europe and the world, and preparations for the Europe tour continue in earnest.”