Nigerian Afrobeats star Tiwatope Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, has revealed how her infamous 2021 leaked sex tape was leaked.

Her sex tape surfaced and spread widely on social media in 2021 after she reportedly refused to pay off a blackmailer who demanded money.

However, the singer described the scandal as one of the most painful experiences of her life, and disclosed that she has not had sex for the past three years.

In a new interview with ‘The Breakfast Club’ released on Tuesday, Tiwa Savage reflected on how the scandal affected her career, personal life, and mental health.

“When I talked about the sex tape, that was how I tried to get through it. But in hindsight, did I really deal with it? I don’t think so. I was hurt. I was a victim,” she said.

The award-winning singer explained that while her ex-boyfriend claimed the video was leaked accidentally, she later discovered it had been shared as part of a wager among his friends.

“He said he pressed send by mistake, but I found out it was actually a bet,” she revealed.

The ‘Koroba’ crooner also addressed speculation that she staged the leak for publicity, saying, “People thought I did it for PR because I wasn’t relevant anymore. I was like, if I wanted to do that, I would’ve at least had better lighting,” she stated.

The mother-of-one further revealed that legal action was abandoned because the process became too traumatic. Beyond the scandal, the Afrobeats star said the backlash came from people who attacked her motherhood.

“They dragged my son into it, saying he would grow up disappointed in me. That hurt more than the actual incident,” she admitted.

Moreso, former Marvins Records signee, said the experience still affects her music, with some songs too emotional to perform. “There were times I cried while recording, especially on the first record. Even now, I skip those songs when listening,” she noted.

Despite the trauma, Tiwatope credited her family, especially her mother, for standing by her.

“My mom told me, ‘Don’t listen to them, I’m just happy you’re enjoying yourself!’ That gave me strength,” she said.

Celibacy

Additionally, the music star revealed she has been celibate for over three years.

The mother of one, who turned 45 earlier this year, also said she feels no pressure from her age or societal expectations to be intimate.

“I’ve gone maybe like three years without sex. It’s not something I’m really crazy about. Yes, 365 days, 365 days. I have to be in love to even think about it,” she said.

The singer added that, unlike others, she doesn’t use intimacy aids. “I don’t have toys. Maybe that’s what people should get me for Christmas, but imagine me opening boxes of roses at my show, checking them like bombs,” she said.

Past interviews

The singer has become more open about her love life in recent interviews. In an August conversation with Zeze Millz, she confessed that her son is the only true love she has ever experienced as a woman, despite her relationships.

Also, in an interview with Joe Budden on 16 September, she shared unknown parts of her past relationship with a fellow celebrity, describing it as “disrespectful” and emotionally draining.

Meanwhile, back in 2021, during an interview with American OAP Angie Martinez, she revealed that the leak of her sex tape earlier that year caused her sleepless nights, even though a close ally mistakenly released it.

”It is not from someone working closely with me. What happened is that the person did it on Snap, and he posted it by accident, but he quickly deleted it.

”However, someone got it before he could delete it. It is a very short video, but it is me. It will be out there, and I can imagine the memes. I just found out yesterday. I could not sleep last night,” the singer said.