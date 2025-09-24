The Ogun State Government on Wednesday dismissed as laughable and ridiculous claims that Governor Dapo Abiodun is insisting on unusually strict technical standards for the Paddy Arikawe Oye-Igbimo Road in Sagamu, a constituency project proposed by Senator Gbenga Daniel, who represents Ogun East. In a statement signed by Hon Kayode Akinmade, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media & Strategy, the government clarified that the requirements given to the contractor, Minim and Tonye Nigeria Limited, are the same standards applied to all state road projects and are designed to protect public safety.

It added that any push by Senator Daniel’s associates to lower these standards amounts to a blatant attempt to compromise public safety and is dead on arrival. The statement further described as a name-dropping pile of garbage, a report allegedly from Senator Daniel’s media team titled “Dapo Abiodun Takes on Tinubu Over Standard of Road Constructed in Ogun” calling it a hastily assembled fabrication driven by desperation and ulterior motives.

The statement challenged the authors to present evidence that President Bola Tinubu is carrying out a 260-metre road project anywhere in Ogun State, expressing surprise that Mr Daniel’s team seemed to assume Nigerians cannot distinguish between road projects approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and those initiated by individual federal lawmakers. It added that the government discovered the drainage and concrete pavement design failed to meet Federal Ministry of Works (FMW) standards only after the contractor submitted the project drawings. Following this, it said, it made its observations known to the contractor through a letter dated 22nd September 2025, asking it to make necessary corrections and re-submit for approval accordingly.

The statement added: “It is pertinent to state that whenever Ogun State Government wants to work on any FG road, it is statutory and mandatory that we must get necessary clearance from the Federal Ministry of Works and this had been the practice since the beginning of the previous administration.

“In line with this, the Federal Government also requests for our drawings, specification and any other documents relating to the projects which we have always obliged them before they give us the approval to commence such projects. Likewise, whenever the Federal Government wants to work on Ogun State Projects, they follow the normal procedure by informing the Ogun State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, attaching the necessary documents related to such roads. They have always followed this process to avoid clashes or duplication of road projects among other reasons, therefore, Paddy Arikawe Oye Igbimo road should not be an exception.

“It should be noted that the contractor did not inform the Ministry before he commenced work. His action negates the normal due process which ought to be followed before commencing work on the State Government road. He was therefore informed through letter Ref. No. AD. 1198/48, dated 17th September, 2025 to formally inform the Ministry about the concerned project and seek necessary approval.”

The statement added that after going through the documents submitted by the contractor, the government discovered that the Contractor intends to construct 300m out of the entire stretch of 3000m, which represents 10% of the whole road Project, but the Ogun State Ministry of Works had earlier carried out palliative work up to the stone base level on some parts of this project, while the design work for the entire stretch is already at the final stage of execution.

The statement added: “The directive by the Ogun State Ministry of Works is not an ‘interference’ in a federal initiative, as mischievously alleged, but a responsible and necessary step, rooted in his constitutional duty to safeguard the interests of the people of Ogun State…The Ogun State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure identified clear technical shortcomings in the contractor’s proposal, and dragging Mr President into this matter is a needless distraction. Pray, what does the Presidency have to do with a contractor’s failure to meet acceptable technical standards? This is simply an old-fashioned ploy by the OGD media team to divert attention from the substance of the issues raised.

“How can anyone describe the Ogun State Government’s insistence on higher grade concrete, stronger stone base layers, reinforced tensile strength, and full compliance with Federal Ministry of Works standards as political if not for sinister motives? The Ogun State Government will not compromise on quality, nor will it allow substandard projects to be executed within the State. The people of Ogun deserve roads that stand the test of time, not propaganda-driven distractions.

“The antics of the OGD media team will not succeed. The facts remain clear, and the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun remains committed to transparency, accountability, and lasting development for all.”