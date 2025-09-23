Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru and , has congratulated the people of Katsina State as the state celebrates 38 years of creation today. In a statement marking the anniversary, Governor Radda described the milestone as a testament to the resilience, unity, and determination of Katsina people who have built a state worthy of pride since its creation on 23 September, 1987.

“Every leader who has governed this state has added value to our story. We acknowledge their efforts and build on the foundations they laid for us,” said the Governor. He also noted his administration’s “Building Your Future” agenda as a continuation of this legacy, emphasising that the vision goes beyond his tenure. “When we say we are building your future, we mean exactly that. Every road we construct, every school we build, every hospital we renovate is an investment in the next 38 years of our state’s existence,” the Governor declared.

Governor Radda stressed that Katsina is different from what his government met two years ago, adding that tomorrow’s Katsina will be even better than today’s, because we are committed to continuous progress. “Katsina State belongs to all of us. Its progress depends on all of us. As we celebrate today, let us also commit to being part of the solution to whatever challenges remain,” he urged.

Mr Radda further assured that his administration will continue to protect the lives and properties of all citizens, and prioritising projects that directly impact citizens’ lives, from infrastructure development to youth empowerment and agricultural support. He also maintained that security is the responsibility of all and citizens must join the administration’s fight against insecurity. The Governor extended special recognition to traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth groups, women associations, and civil society organisations for their continued support of government initiatives.

On behalf of the government and people of Katsina State, Governor Radda wished all citizens a happy 38th anniversary celebration while expressing optimism for even greater achievements in the years ahead.