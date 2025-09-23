The Police on Tuesday arraigned two men, Rilwan Garba and Michael Genesis, at a Magistrate’s Court, Life Camp, Abuja, for allegedly receiving stolen phones.

The police charged Mr Garuba, 20, and Mr Genesis, 26, both of Efab Queens Estate Galadima, with receiving stolen property.

In a separate case, the police arraigned a house help, Christabel Isaac, who allegedly stole $1200 from her employee and gave $800 out of the allegedly stolen money to the two men to help her convert to naira.

The prosecution counsel, Charity Nwachukwu, told the court that on August 30 the complainant, Loveth Ayoade of Efab Estate Galadima, Abuja, reported the matter at the Gwarinpa police station.

Mrs Nwachukwu said the complainant alleged that her house help, Ms Isaac, dishonestly went into her husband’s room and made away with $1,200 and gave the defendants $800 to change into naira for her.

She told the court that the defendants collected the money knowing fully that Ms Isaac was a domestic worker in the complainant’s house but they concealed the information from her employer.

She said the defendants changed the said $800 for her but refused to give her the naira equivalent and converted the money to their personal use.

The police said the defendants made confessional statement but could not give a satisfactory account of the said money and all efforts made to recover the money proved abortive

She added that the offence contravened sections 79 and 317 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.

The magistrate, Ramilatu Halilu, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N500,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Mr Halilu ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and provide reliable means of identification.

The case was adjourned until 2 October for hearing.

House help faces separate charge

The police likewise arraigned Ms Isaac before the same court for stealing her employer’s $1,200 (about N1.8 million).

The defendant, who resides in Wanba in Nasarawa State, is being tried on a theft charge.

She pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution alleged that the defendant criminally made away with the complainant’s $1,200 from the complainant’s husband’s room and gave $800 to one Micheal Genesis and Rilwan Garba both of Efab Queens Estate to convert into naira.

The prosecutor said the defendant allegedly made a confessional statement, and that N200,000 was recovered from her, while all efforts to recover the balance proved abortive.

She told the court that the offence contravened Section 289 of the Penal Code.

The magistrate, Ms Halilu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 and two sureties in like sum.

She ruled that one of the sureties must be a Level 10 civil servant, and both must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

She adjourned the case until 2 October for hearing.

