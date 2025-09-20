The Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, Friday received President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during a condolence visit to former First Lady, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, at the residence of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna. President Tinubu was warmly welcomed by Governor Radda, Yusuf Buhari, and other members of the late President’s family.

The visit came shortly after the President attended the wedding Fatiha of Nasiruddeen Abdulaziz Yari, son of former Zamfara State Governor and incumbent Senator representing Zamfara West district, Abdulaziz Yari. The wedding took place at Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna.

At the former President Muhammadu Buhari’s residence in Kaduna, special prayers were offered for the repose of the soul of the late President, asking Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus as his final abode.

Prayers were also extended to his l wife, Mrs Aisha Buhari, his children, and the entire family, asking Allah to grant them strength and comfort. Nigerians were further urged to uphold the values of patriotism, integrity, and service for which the late President was widely respected.

In his remarks, President Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to building on the solid foundation and legacies left behind by the late President, noting that Buhari’s life and service to the nation would continue to inspire generations.

Governor Radda and his team arrived Kaduna well ahead, stood by the late President’s family and joined them to receive President Tinubu and his entourage during the solemn visit.

President Tinubu was accompanied by top government officials, including the Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani; Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin; Senator Abdulaziz Yari; former Governors Isa Yuguda of Bauchi State and Simon Lalong of Plateau State; as well as several serving ministers, senators, and senior presidential aides, including Ibrahim Kabir Masari, Special Adviser on Political Matters.

Also in attendance were close relatives of the late President, including Musa Haro, the Danmadamin Daura and District Head of Durmukol and other members of the Buhari family.