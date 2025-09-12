Governor Radda explained that the project is a direct fulfilment of campaign promises he made to the people of Sabuwa.

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has identified persistent security challenges in Sabuwa Local Government Area as the major factor delaying the execution of the ₦18.9 billion, 27-kilometre road project linking 13 communities in the area. The road project, awarded at a cost of ₦18.9 billion, is designed to connect Sabuwa to Tashar Bawa Station.

Governor Radda explained that the project is a direct fulfilment of campaign promises he made to the people of Sabuwa. He made this disclosure while receiving a high-powered delegation comprising elders, district heads, business leaders, political figures, clerics, youth representatives, and other stakeholders from Sabuwa Local Government, who paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Katsina, yesterday.

The governor revealed that the state government is ready to release the sum of ₦7.5 billion, representing 40 percent mobilisation to the indigenous contractor handling the project. However, he noted that insecurity in the area had slowed down the commencement of work. He expressed optimism that with the ongoing peace accord initiative in the area, the long-awaited road project would soon take off without further delay.

He noted that dialogue between communities and repentant bandits had already started yielding positive results, creating an atmosphere of hope and cooperation. According to him, once stability is fully restored, the contractor will have the confidence to mobilize to site, ensuring that the 27-kilometre road is executed smoothly and delivered within the agreed timeline.

The governor assured residents that his administration remains determined to see the project completed as promised. Reiterating the guiding principles of his “Building Your Future” policy document, the governor explained that his administration’s developmental strides across multiple sectors stem from disciplined adherence to structured policy directions.

He proudly stated that his government had already achieved about 90 percent of his campaign promises, describing this as a deliberate effort to correct the negative perception that politicians often fail to deliver on their commitments. He further noted that poor planning had, over the years, hindered meaningful development, attributing the failures of past leaders to the absence of clear policy frameworks.

He assured the Sabuwa delegation that his government remains committed to improving the living conditions of citizens across the state. While urging the people of Sabuwa to remain united, the governor called on them to support his administration’s drive to bring rapid development to their communities. Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Tasiu Abubakar, an engineer, elder statesman and APC stalwart in the area, said the delegation included all relevant stakeholders — business leaders, party officials, traditional rulers, Islamic scholars, and youth representatives.

He thanked Governor Radda for awarding key projects to Sabuwa and for appointing indigenes of the area into his administration. He particularly commended the governor for approving the 27-kilometre road project linking Sabuwa to Tashar Bawa Station. Mr Abubakar also appealed to the state government to intervene in the abandoned Federal Government Agricultural Park Project in Sabuwa, initiated during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He emphasized the importance of reviving the project, pointing out that it was one of only two approved nationwide — one in Katsina and the other in Ondo State. He stressed that resuscitating the project would not only restore confidence in the community but also transform Sabuwa into an agricultural hub, create massive employment opportunities, and enhance food security in the region.

In his contribution, Danjuma Ibrahim, member mrepresenting m Constituency in the Katsina State House of Assembly, disclosed that repentant bandits in the area had expressed readiness to enter into a peace accord with residents. He explained that this development marked a major step toward restoring peace and security in Sabuwa, as it showed that many of those who once contributed to instability were now willing to lay down their arms and reintegrate into society.

According to him, the Ministry for Internal Security had already been briefed and was working out modalities to ensure the process is well-guided, transparent, and sustainable, with the ultimate aim of guaranteeing the safety of lives and property while creating a stable environment for development projects such as the road to thrive.

Earlier, the Chairman of Sabuwa Local Government, Sagir Tanimu, expressed appreciation to Governor Radda for approving substantial funds that have enabled the council to implement people-oriented projects across all electoral wards. He added that the governor’s decision to award contracts to local contractors had begun to revive the socio-economic well-being of the people, creating jobs and improving livelihoods in the area. The visit ended with renewed assurances of cooperation and support between the people of Sabuwa and the Katsina State Government in the collective pursuit of lasting peace and sustainable development.