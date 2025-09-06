Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, on Saturday received members of the Radda Development Forum at the Government House, Katsina. The Forum, representing the Governor’s hometown of Radda, paid a courtesy visit to express appreciation for the remarkable progress being made both locally and across the state.

The delegation was led by Professor Sadiq Radda, who conveyed the Forum’s heartfelt gratitude to Governor Radda for his visionary leadership. During the visit, special prayers were offered in gratitude for Governor Radda’s safety following the minor road accident he experienced last month while travelling from Katsina to Daura.

The delegation prayed for his continued protection and commended him for his bold reforms and people-centered initiatives, which are driving economic growth and development across Katsina State. Professor Radda highlighted that the visible development projects in Radda town and throughout the state demonstrate the Governor’s dedication to improving the lives of the people.

“We are truly impressed by the positive changes taking place in Katsina State,” Professor Radda said. “People often share encouraging feedback about our Governor’s initiatives, and we can see the transformation happening right here in Radda.” He further noted the progress in the hometown, adding, “Every visit to Radda reveals new projects and improvements. The growth is remarkable and fills us with pride as residents of this town.”

Governor Radda, in response, expressed gratitude for the Forum’s recognition and encouragement. He reiterated the importance of staying connected with communities to ensure that development projects meet real needs, particularly in rural areas of Katsina State.

“Engaging with citizens is vital for achieving meaningful change,” Governor Radda adding that “visits like this remind us of the importance of dialogue and maintaining close ties with our local communities.”

The visit also provided a platform to share ideas and discuss ongoing and upcoming projects in Radda and across Katsina State. Governor Radda encouraged the Forum to continue offering suggestions that would support sustainable growth and long-term development.

The meeting highlighted the strong relationship between the government and local communities, demonstrating how engagement, mutual respect, and a shared vision can lead to tangible improvements for citizens throughout Katsina State.