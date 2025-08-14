Aptech, a pioneer in vocational training and global learning solutions, is excited to announce the 17th edition of its flagship event, Aptech Career Quest 2025, in collaboration with Middlesex University London for its Nigerian students. This premier career seminar, Nigeria’s largest of its kind, is set to take place this September in major cities including Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Ota and Calabar.

The 2025 edition of Aptech Career Quest brings together students, young professionals, and parents to access expert advice, international study pathways, and firsthand industry insights. The physical seminars cover multiple locations in Lagos, including Maryland, Ajao, Isheri, Ajah, Lekki, Ikeja, Festac Town, Victoria Island, and Surulere; as well as Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Abuja (including Lokogoma, Gwarinpa, Garki, Kubwa), Enugu, and Ota, between 2nd and 10th September, 2025. For those unable to attend in person, virtual seminars are also available, ensuring full accessibility for participants nationwide.

Aptech’s unique alliance with Middlesex University London offers advanced diploma holders a streamlined international degree pathway. Students who complete their Aptech Advanced Diploma qualify for direct entry into the final year of select Bachelor’s programs at Middlesex University, including BSc (Hons) IT and Business Information Systems, BSc (Hons) Business Computing & Data Analytics, BA (Hons) Animation, and BA (Hons) 3D Animation for Games & Films. This arrangement not only saves up to two years of traditional study but also offers substantial tuition savings—making a world-class UK degree affordable and accessible. Over the last 19 years, 850+ students have pursued their dream to study abroad through Aptech’s pathway programs.

Nigerian youths are already making waves on the international stage, with Lagos alone accounting for five out of Africa’s seven tech unicorns and the burgeoning sectors of fintech, artificial intelligence, software engineering, and animation attracting billions in investments. Today’s IT professionals in Nigeria are in high demand, with experienced experts commanding opportunities in Nigeria and beyond. In response to such dynamics, Aptech Career Quest 2025 centers on empowering students with the knowledge and support to become job-ready for this digital future.

In a job market where digital skills are currency, the significance of events like Aptech Career Quest is evident. Students attending Career Quest 2025 benefit from the combined mentorship of Aptech HQ and Middlesex University (London) experts, who deliver both the in-person and virtual sessions. Through Aptech, participants gain access to the most current curriculum, spanning high-demand domains such as data science, AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, gaming, and animation. The learning experience goes beyond academics, offering a valuable window into networking, international industry connections, and hands-on insights into the careers shaping Africa and the world.

At each event in the tour, attendees can participate in a lucky draw for up to 50% scholarships toward UK-degree programs, with additional Aptech special offers on short-term and professional courses. These scholarships, awarded at every event, mean eligible students and parents can actualize their dreams of global study and a rewarding tech career. The schedule covers vital centers for Nigeria’s digital transformation. Over ₦621 million scholarships were provided in the previous edition of Aptech Career Quest. The excitement and energy of this annual event are captured in this year’s official teaser video, available on Instagram, encapsulating the optimism and ambition that have become synonymous with Aptech Career Quest.

Mr Kallol Mukherjee, Executive Vice President, International Business, Aptech Limited shares, “The Aptech Career Quest is a testament to Aptech’s mission, bridging the gap between ambition and opportunity and providing students with affordable pathways to international degrees and high-demand careers. Behind Aptech Career Quest 2025 stands a legacy of educational leadership. Aptech Computer Education operating for over thirty-five years globally – remains at the forefront of IT training, with a vast network spanning dozens of countries.”

He added, “By strengthening our collaboration with Middlesex University London, we ensure our participants are equipped to seize transformative career opportunities across both local and global technology landscapes. We are excited to help foster the next generation of innovators and leaders who can propel Nigeria’s digital growth story.”

With global economies driven increasingly by technology, the role of information technology and digital skills in Nigeria’s growth trajectory cannot be overstated. According to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria’s ICT sector recorded a robust 31.6% year-on-year growth in the first quarter of 2025, contributing over 10.5% to the country’s real GDP. The digital economy now accounts for more than 14% of Nigeria’s GDP, injecting an estimated ₦7 trillion into national growth this year alone. Projections estimate Nigeria’s ICT market will reach $32.8 billion in 2025, fuelled by a youthful, agile workforce and an insatiable appetite for digital solutions across industries.

In a world continually shaped by technological innovation, Aptech Nigeria and Middlesex University London invite the nation’s youth to step boldly into the global digital arena this September. Aptech Career Quest 2025 stands as the gateway – unlocking futures, connecting continents, and defining new standards of readiness in the age of innovation. Join us on the journey to a world-class degree and a brighter, tech-driven tomorrow.

About Aptech

With over three decades of strong experience in the training and skilling, Aptech is a pioneer in the education and training business with a significant global presence. Ever since its commencement in 1986 and with a current global presence of over 800 centres, Aptech has effectively ventured into diverse sectors ranging from IT training, media & entertainment, and pre-school segment amongst others. Aptech has 25 years of glorious presence in Nigeria with over 40 centers across major cities like Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, Benin, Osogbo, Kano, Kaduna, Calabar, Uyo, Awka, Ota, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Abeokuta, Alagbole, Owerri, Umuahia, Ijebu Ode and many more.

Attend Aptech Career Quest and get a chance to win up to 50% Scholarship on Middlesex University Final year admission. To register, visit – https://aptech-ng.com/careerquest2025 or write to us at [email protected]

Follow us on Instagram: @aptech_ng