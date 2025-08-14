The Katsina State Government has inaugurated a Special Committee to assess and address malnutrition across the state, following recent reports highlighting the severity of the challenge. The ceremony, held at the Muhammadu Buhari Government House, Katsina, was presided over by Deputy Governor Malam Faruq Lawal Jobe, representing Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, who joined the event virtually.

The committee is tasked with reviewing the recent Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) malnutrition report, identifying the most affected areas and households, recommending urgent measures, and advising on the effective distribution of assorted grains from government food reserves.

The 15-member committee is chaired by Dr Ahmed Abdullahi Filin-Samji (Zakkat & Waqaf Board). The other members are Abdulrahman Abdullahi as Vice Chairman (representing Civil Society Organisations), representatives of Katsina State House of Assembly, Ministry of Special Duties, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), Katsina State Economic Development Authority (KASEDA), Izala and Darika Islamic sects,

Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Katsina and Daura Emirates.

Other members of the committee are Executive Secretary, State Primary Healthcare Agency, General Manager, Katsina State Radio, Statistician-General, Coordinator, Katsina State Investment Promotion Agency (KASIPA) and the Coordinator, Community Development Programme (CDP). The Katsina State Primary Healthcare Agency will provide the Secretariat for the committee.

Earlier In his remarks, Governor Radda expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity to address the issue and welcomed the MSF report as a “wake-up call,” despite some contested aspects. “I remember visiting one of the centres in July, and what I saw was deeply unpleasant to anyone with a heart,” he said.

“We cannot deny that we have a problem of malnutrition—not just in Katsina, but across the country. We must act to ensure every child survives, receives education and healthcare, and enjoys the basic infrastructure for a better life.”

The Governor urged the committee to review the MSF report without bias, work with experts, and identify both high-burden areas and the most vulnerable households. He revealed that the government has food reserves purchased for emergencies, and that distribution to at-risk households should begin without delay.

“We want to see swift action. Submit your report quickly so we can start implementing recommendations. We thank all—whether critics or supporters—whose comments have pushed us to act faster,” Mr Radda stated. He further stressed the need to examine the root causes of malnutrition, including insecurity, reduced food production, and harmful social practices.

Citing the abandonment of children after divorce as a significant factor, he called for cultural change and legal measures to hold fathers accountable. “As long as we do not address these marital and social issues, malnutrition, educational backwardness, and health challenges will persist. The earlier we tell ourselves the uncomfortable truth, the better,” he warned.

Governor Radda closed his remarks with a firm pledge: “We as government will continue to do whatever we can to meet our mandate—ensuring everyone lives in peace, has something to eat, and has access to the opportunities life can offer.” Also speaking, Deputy Governor Faruq Lawal Jobe reaffirmed the administration’s unwavering commitment to eradicating malnutrition, stressing that the committee’s work will be central to shaping government action.

“This committee’s work will be crucial in guiding the government’s response and ensuring that no community is left behind. You also have the liberty to co-opt any individual or group that can help in fulfilling this responsibility. I wish you Allah’s guidance in carrying out this important task,” he said.

He outlined the committee’s terms of reference which include: Reviewing the recent malnutrition report released by MSF, Identifying the areas most affected by malnutrition, Pinpointing vulnerable households within these areas, Recommending additional measures to combat malnutrition, Advising on the most effective methods for distributing assorted grains to identified households, Submitting its report within two weeks of inauguration, Co-opting relevant individuals or groups to support its work.