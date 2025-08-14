The US State Department has approved the sale of munitions, precision-guided bombs, and rockets estimated to be potentially up to $346 million to Nigeria.

The Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

According to the DSCA, the request was granted following the Nigerian government’s request for a series of munitions, including the purchase of 1,002 MK-82 general purpose 500 lb bombs.

The Nigerian government also requested non-major defence equipment (non-MDE) items in the package, including FMU-139 joint programmable fuses, bomb components, impulse cartridges, high-explosive and practice rockets, integration support and test equipment, and the US contractor technical and logistics services.

The US State Department identified that the sale was permitted because it would advance the country’s foreign policy and national security goals by enhancing the security of a key strategic partner in Africa.

“The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Nigeria of Munitions, Precision Bombs, and Precision Rockets and related equipment for an estimated cost of $346 million.

“The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.

“Nigeria requested to buy 1,002 MK-82 general purpose 500 lb bombs; 1,002 MXU-650 Air Foil Groups (AFGs) for 500 lb Paveway II GBU-12; 515 MXU-1006 AFGs for 250 lb Paveway II GBU-58; 1,517 MAU-169 or MAU-209 computer control group (CCG) for Paveway II GBU-12/GBU-58; 1,002 FMU-152 joint programmable fuzes; and 5,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System II (APKWS II) all-up-rounds (AURs) (consisting of one each WGU-59/B guidance section (GS); high-explosive warhead; and MK66-4 rocket motor),” the statement read in part.

According to the US government, the final cost of the munition is expected to be lower than the initial estimate.

However, it noted, this depends on Nigeria’s final requirements, available budget, and the terms of the signed agreements.

Meanwhile, no additional US government or contractor personnel would be deployed to Nigeria for the implementation of the sales.

The agency said, “Said deal is also not supposed to have any negative impact on US defense readiness.”

The State Department also noted that, “principal contractors for the potential sale are RTX Missiles and Defense (Tucson, Arizona), Lockheed Martin Corporation (Archibald, Pennsylvania), and BAE Systems (Hudson, New Hampshire).

“While the US Government is unaware of any offset agreement tied to the deal, any such arrangement would be negotiated directly between Nigeria and the contractors.”

The US is a major supplier of military hardware to Nigeria. However, there have been times when the purchases were stalled.

In 2021, for instance, Nigeria tried to purchase munitions from the US, including 12 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft.

But the request was initially stalled by US lawmakers over concerns about possible human rights abuses by the Nigerian government, before eventually receiving approval later that year.

In 2022, the country, under the Joe Biden administration, also approved nearly $1 billion in weapons sales to Nigeria.