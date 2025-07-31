Sometimes, it takes an unexpected crisis to reveal just how deep the connection runs between a leader and the people he serves. This truth came into clear focus when the Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, was involved in a minor road accident along the Daura–Katsina highway while on official duty.

The incident occurred near the School of Health Technology in Daura and involved a private Volkswagen Golf. By the mercy of Allah, Governor Radda and members of his convoy suffered only minor injuries.

Nine passengers in the other vehicle were also injured, two of them reportedly with fractures. Residents in the area responded quickly and compassionately, administering first aid before the victims were taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Daura for treatment.

Governor Radda was initially examined at FMC Daura and later transferred to the Federal Teaching Hospital in Katsina for closer observation. News of the accident spread quickly, and within minutes, the hospital was filled with concerned citizens youths, elders, traders, and civil servants gathered not out of curiosity, but out of genuine concern and solidarity. Many stood quietly in prayer, hoping for his recovery, saying “Allah ya kiyaye,” “Allah ya kyauta na gaba,” and “Allah ya tsare mana kai.”

Despite his condition, the Governor acknowledged the crowd with humility, offering words of reassurance.

From the Federal Teaching Hospital in Katsina, He was later moved to the Medical Clinic within Muhammadu Buhari House (Government House) for continued observation.

As news of the incident began to spread between 8 and 10 pm across both social and traditional media, messages of concern, heartfelt prayers, and well-wishes started pouring in from across the nation.

In a video message from the Muhammadu Buhari House Clinic, Governor Radda addressed the public, saying:

“We were tested with a car accident but Alhamdulillah, we came out safe and unharmed. I remain in good health and high spirits.”

At about 12:30 a.m., the Presidency reached out after receiving reports of the accident. The President personally called to check on Governor Radda, who assured him that he was recovering.

What followed was a remarkable display of national unity. When the Governor returned to Abuja to take needed rest and medical attention, dignitaries began showing up at the hospital not out of obligation, but out of sincere concern.

Among the first to arrive were former Katsina State Governors Aminu Bello Masari and Ibrahim Shehu Shema, as well as the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar.

They came, not just as leaders, but as individuals moved by compassion and solidarity. Ministers, lawmakers, business figures, and respected religious leaders both Muslim and Christian came together, offering prayers and support in a deeply touching show of togetherness.

Governor Radda remained under close medical observation through Sunday and Monday. During that time, the flow of visitors did not slow. On Monday, the Ministers of State for Education Dr Suwaiba Sa’idu Ahmad, the Federal Capital Territory Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, and Women Affairs Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, all paid him visits.

Also present were close friends, political allies, and associates everyday people and public figures alike each one showing concern, kindness, and unity. Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State was the first serving governor to visit him on Monday, offering personal encouragement and well wishes.

At Katsina State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja. Delegations came in large numbers governors, ministers, traditional rulers, business leaders, and everyday Nigerians offering heartfelt prayers and well wishes.

One of the earliest visits to the Asokoro Lodge came from Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State, who paid a personal visit, offering words of faith and strength. “No harm shall come near his dwelling,” he declared, reinforcing the spirit of unity and brotherhood among Nigerian leaders.

Shortly after, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State also arrived early to pay his respects. His heartfelt prayer echoed across the nation: “We thank You, Lord, for preserving the life of Your servant, Dikko Radda. No evil shall befall him… Affliction shall not rise again in this home.”

Following Governor Abiodun visit was that of Vice President Kashim Shettima, who was accompanied by the Minister of Agriculture, Senator Abubakar Kyari, and the NAHCON Chairman, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman. The Vice President offered words of prayer and comfort, while Professor Usman led a sincere and moving prayer for Governor Radda healing.

Soon after the Vice President’s visit, the Progressive Governors Forum mobilized nearly 26 APC governors to show their solidarity, led by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma. The delegation came together to pray and express their collective support. Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State opened the session with a prayer, and Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State concluded it. Governor Uzodimma reassured Governor Radda of their unity and encouragement, saying: “We give glory to God that you are strong, out of the hospital, and ready to continue the mandate given to you by your people.”

Governor Radda described these moments as deeply emotional and expressed his sincere appreciation for the unwavering support from his colleagues.

What stood out most was the nationwide response across all sectors of society. Prominent business people, traditional rulers, especially the Emir of Daura, HRH Faruk Umar Faruk, religious scholars, and ordinary citizens either visited or sent messages of support. Many came without media coverage, simply to express solidarity. This quiet but powerful show of affection reflected the deep respect and love the people have for Governor Radda a leader known for his humility, accessibility, and sincerity.

Special prayers were held across the state and country in mosques, homes, and community centers. On social media, messages of hope, Qur’anic verses, and emotional tributes continued to flow. Images of the wrecked vehicle only deepened the public’s sense of gratitude for the Governor’s survival, which many described as miraculous.

Shortly thereafter, the Governor announced he had fully recovered and resumed his duties. “By the grace of Allah, I am fine and back on my feet. I remain committed to the vision and responsibility entrusted to me by the good people of Katsina,” he said.

In a gesture of empathy and responsibility, under Governor Radda direction, the Katsina State Government pledged to cover the medical expenses of all injured victims. This initiative was led by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Dr Bala Salisu Zango, who visited the patients personally to ensure they received proper care. “This is a time for compassion and action,” the Commissioner noted.

This episode has not only highlighted Governor Radda personal strength and resilience but also revealed the powerful emotional and spiritual connection he shares with his people. His style of leadership rooted in humility, service, and accessibility has sown seeds of trust and affection that blossomed in his time of need.

Nigerians from diverse backgrounds stood united in prayer and support, proving that Dikko Radda is more than a state governor he is a beloved son of the soil, carried in the hearts and prayers of his people.

As we continue to pray for the full recovery of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, our thoughts and prayers also go out to all those who were affected by the incident. In particular, we remember Abdulkadir Nasir Mamman, Sarkin Kuraye Usman Dardau, Shamsu Sule Funtua, and the nine others who sustained injuries.

May Almighty Allah, in His boundless mercy, grant each one of them strength, complete healing, and full restoration of health.

We also pray that He continues to protect Katsina State, its citizens, and its leaders. May He bless Governor Radda with continued wisdom, resilience, and good health, and may his leadership journey always be guided by compassion, integrity, and a heartfelt commitment to serve.

What could have been a moment of sorrow has instead become a powerful symbol of hope, a reminder of the deep bond between a leader and his people, and the strength that comes from unity, love, and prayer. It is in such trying times that our collective spirit shines the brightest.

As we give thanks for Governor Radda’s recovery, we also pray that Almighty Allah grants lasting peace to Katsina State, protects our leaders and communities, puts an end to the insecurity troubling our region, and continues to keep our nation safe, strong, and united.

Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed is the spokesperson to the Executive Governor of Katsina State.