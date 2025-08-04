In the second week of Big Brother Naija Season 10, Thelma Lawson has emerged as the first female interim Head of House (HoH).

Thelma secured the title after winning Sunday’s HoH challenge, which tested housemates’ balance and coordination.

The challenge required contestants to fill a bottle with water and then complete an egg-balancing task using a spoon. In the final round, Thelma faced off against Week 1 HoH Jason Jae, eventually outpacing him to claim victory.

As Head of House, Thelma earns immunity from eviction for the week and exclusive access to the HoH lounge. She invited fellow housemate Kayikunmi to the lounge.

However, in a new twist introduced by Big Brother, Thelma will be required to defend her title during a challenger match on Monday. If another housemate outperforms her in that contest, she risks losing the HoH position midweek.

New dimension

The development adds a new dimension to the game’s second week, as Thelma’s decision to share HoH privileges with Kayikunmi may reshape house dynamics.

Big Brother Naija Season 10, themed ‘10/10’, continues to deliver early plot twists, intense competition, and unpredictable relationships among housemates.

Additionally, the housemates widely celebrated the eviction cancellation, as BBNaija revealed to them on Sunday night that no housemates would be evicted.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that BBNaija cancelled last week’s eviction nominations among housemates and tagged it “fake.” However, the announcement was only made available to the housemates on Sunday night as they await eviction, which will resume next Sunday.