The All Progressives Congress (APC), Jigawa State chapter on Saturday, denied the existence of a rift between Governor Umar Namadi, and the Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru, warning its supporters to desist from making unguarded statements that may cause disharmony in the party.

The party’s secretary in the state, Muhammad Dikuma Umar, in a statement, said the party under the leadership of Governor Namadi, does not buy the idea of creating disharmony and confusion in the government of Jigawa state. The statement warned dissenting voices within its ranks to desist from creating disunity.

The party said it would not allow the government to be distracted from the good work it is embarking on for the progress of the state while dismissing “the media rants” on purported rift between the governor and minister of defence.

Mr Badaru was the governor of the state for eight years until he handed over to Mr Namadi who won the 2023 governorship election on the platform of the APC.

The APC said it was worried that some individuals are attempting to sow discord within the ruling party in the state.

Below is the full APC statement

A CAUTION FOR THOSE UNPATRIOTIC THAT INTEND TO THROW JIGAWA STATE IN TO DISREPUTE

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Jigawa State Chapter, having reviewed the current trends of events and happenings in the state, wishes to with all sincerity and commitment to duty and righteousness state that some dissenting voices in respect of the Government of Jigawa state under Mallam Umar A. Namadi fca are voices that lack clear understanding of the dynamics of governance.

The APC as a party of the people does not in any way (remotely or closely) buy the idea of creating disharmony and confusion in the government of Jigawa state under His Excellency Governor Mallam Umar A. Namadi fca.

Furthermore, the media outcries that rant the air these days are but deliberate attempts to tarnish the image of the government, so as to take away his good attention from the excellent services to the people of Jigawa state.

All Progressives Congress (APC), Jigawa State Chapter, wishes to once again warn any recalcitrant from media speeches that are clearly rumours and ill-feelings that intend to cause chaos in the state so that they may reap the fruits of disharmony and discontent.

It is again pertinent to note that, His Excellency Mallam Umar A. Namadi fca and the serving Minister of Defence are in good accord and friendship. They hope to promote Jigawa state to excellence. Thus, all voices should be geared towards creating a very good atmosphere of freedom, liberty and progress in Jigawa state so that the dividends of democracy are fully explored and exploited.

Once again, APC and the government of Mallam Umar A. Namadi fca will respond quickly and clearly to any attempt to throw the government to ridicule, disrepute contempt and or blackmail. The APC as a party will henceforth take appropriate measures (including legal actions) on any popularity seeking unpatriotic charlatans.

Muhammad Dikuma Umar

APC State Secretary

