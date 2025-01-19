Governor Umar Namadi on Sunday commissioned an Islamic Multi-Services Centre constructed by Qatar Charity, a Qatar-based non-governmental organisation in collaboration with the Jigawa State Government.

The event took place in Babbar Riga village, located in the Malam-Madori Local Government Area of the state.

The multi-purpose centre, a by-product of the partnership between Qatar Charity and the Jigawa State Government, is designed as a mini-community with residential, educational, and spiritual facilities. It features housing units, a modern school, and a spacious mosque, providing a conducive environment for learning and community cohesion.

This initiative is a vivid manifestation of the Jigawa State Government’s commitment to advancing education, knowledge, and community development among its citizens.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Governor Namadi expressed his appreciation to Qatar Charity for fulfilling its promise and called for sustained collaboration to expand such initiatives across the state.

He announced that the project would be handed over to the State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB) for proper management, which will include posting of teachers and other necessities to the school, describing the center as a source of hope for Babbar Riga and surrounding areas, which will contribute significantly to the development of the state.

The governor therefore urged the residents of Babbar Riga and its environs to make the best use of the facility, stressing that education remains a cornerstone of societal progress while reaffirming his administration’s dedication to creating opportunities for learning and development for all citizens of Jigawa State.

The event attracted a host of dignitaries, including the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Nigeria, Ali Bin Ghanem Al-Hajri; the country director of Qatar Charity, Hamdi Abdou; the director-general of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Abdullahi; the Emir of Hadejia, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar Maje; and other prominent leaders and the general public.

During the ceremony, Qatar Charity officially handed over the completed facility to the Jigawa State Government, paving the way for its utilization by the local community.

The charity’s country director, Mr Hamdi Abdou, while thanking Governor Namadi for his foresight in pursuing this collaboration to its logical conclusion, also pledged more similar interventions in the state in the year 2025.

This remarkable project stems from a pledge made by Qatar Charity during Governor Namadi’s visit to their Abuja office last year. During the visit, the organisation committed to constructing an Islamic center complete with a housing estate at a location chosen by the state government. The centre is part of Qatar Charity’s broader mission to support education, empower communities, and alleviate poverty in Nigeria.

