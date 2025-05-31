The Katsina State Water Board has moved to set the record straight with regard to certain misleading reports in a section of the media. The Board’s statement reads as follows:
“The recent media reports have deliberately misrepresented Governor Dikko Umaru Radda’s commissioning of a comprehensive water infrastructure project, reducing a transformative multi-billion naira intervention to mere borehole commissioning.
“What Governor Radda commissioned was not a simple borehole, but a comprehensive water supply system spanning eight strategic locations across Katsina metropolis – a project that will restore reliable water access to 55,000 citizens. This intervention encompasses the drilling of 80 productive boreholes, each yielding a minimum of 0.6 litres per second, equipped with state-of-the-art AC/DC submersible solar pumps connected to monocrystalline solar panels with a combined capacity of 112,000 watts.
“The project includes the construction of new 360m³ pressed steel fabricated tanks and 225m³ tanks on 12-meter towers, alongside a sophisticated reticulation system of UPVC pipes covering 15 kilometers across Federal Teaching Hospital Housing Estate, Tudun Yanlihidda, Sabuwar Unguwa, Rahamawa Abattoir, Makera Housing Estate, Barhim Housing Estate, and Bayin NYSC Camp Community.
“Those who mock this achievement as ‘just a borehole’ betray their ignorance of modern water infrastructure development. This solar-powered water scheme, with its combined storage capacity of 3.3 million litres, represents sustainable development that forward-thinking governments pursue in the 21st century.
“Every aspect of this water infrastructure intervention has passed through rigorous procurement processes approved by the state’s Bureau of Public Procurement. While some components are satisfactorily completed, others are undergoing test runs before official handover to end-users, as per contractual agreements.
“The Katsina State Water Board acknowledges that citizens have the right to inquire about government programmes. However, what we witness from these elements is not constructive engagement but deliberate misinformation designed to sow discord. We welcome genuine concerns but reject attempts to diminish monumental achievements through ignorant commentary.”
