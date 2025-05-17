Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has completed the renovation of the historic Gidan Kuli groundnut oil mill in Kankia.
Speaking on this development, Governor Radda asserted that the facility is more than economic infrastructure—it symbolises the commitment to revitalising Katsina’s agricultural heritage.
“Groundnut production once defined Northern Nigeria’s prosperity, and we are determined to reclaim that legacy for our farmers and entrepreneurs,” stated the Governor.
|
“By restoring this processing centre, we are creating a guaranteed market for our groundnut farmers, generating employment opportunities, and establishing a foundation for value-added agricultural products that can compete nationally and internationally,” the Governor explained.
Addressing the facility’s potential impact on women’s economic empowerment, the Governor maintained, “We strategically placed this project under the Ministry of Women Affairs because we recognise the crucial role women play in agricultural processing. This centre will serve as an economic lifeline for thousands of women entrepreneurs across Katsina,” he added.
The Governor’s approval for the massive renovation has transformed the 1992-established facility into a state-of-the-art Groundnut Processing Centre under the supervision of the Ministry of Women Affairs.
The Katsina Youth Craft Village (KYCV), led by Kabir Abdullahi Kofar Soro, successfully executed the complete overhaul, which included refurbishing existing machinery, procuring modern equipment, and constructing administrative blocks, shops, and perimeter fencing.
The revived Gidan Kuli groundnut oil mill is expected to begin full operations in not too distant future, creating over 500 direct and indirect jobs while boosting the local economy.
