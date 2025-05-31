At a recent Guest Lecture Series hosted by Access Bank, I challenged the audience to reimagine what leadership in Nigeria could and should look like. My central message was simple but urgent. The future belongs to those bold enough to ask three deceptively simple questions: What? How? When?

In the world of ethical hacking, there is a principle we live by: identify vulnerabilities before bad actors exploit them. This philosophy is not limited to cybersecurity. It is a blueprint for effective leadership.

True leadership is not reactive. It is predictive. It is about detecting the cracks in our systems, whether in governance, policy, or institutions, before they widen. It is about investing in resilience, not rescue.

At a recent Guest Lecture Series hosted by Access Bank, I challenged the audience to reimagine what leadership in Nigeria could and should look like. My central message was simple but urgent. The future belongs to those bold enough to ask three deceptively simple questions: What? How? When?

Purpose First: What Do You Want to Achieve?

Leadership begins with purpose. Whether in public service or private enterprise, clarity of mission defines effectiveness. When I assumed office as minister of Interior, I was not preoccupied with perks. I focused on mandate. What must this ministry deliver to Nigerians?

That clarity is non-negotiable. Without it, strategy is aimless, and execution is meaningless. In any role, from banking halls to government offices, we must ask: What is our North Star?

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Strategy Second: How Will You Deliver?

The next question is about method. How will you translate your purpose into impact? This is where research, planning, and disciplined execution matter most.

Many excellent ideas fail not because they lack merit but because they lack method. I believe in what I call copy, adapt, and paste. Study what works elsewhere. Contextualise it. Then deploy it with precision.

At the Ministry of Interior, we inherited over 200,000 unprocessed passport applications and a N28 billion debt. Instead of waiting for government funding, we leaned into innovation. We implemented e-visa systems, contactless passport renewals abroad, a solar powered Tier Four data centre, and real time border security integration with Interpol. The result was improved service delivery and zero reliance on public funds. Innovation paid for itself.

Timing Is Everything: When Should You Act?

The best idea poorly timed is a missed opportunity. Consider Ronald Wayne, the third co-founder of Apple. He sold his stake for $800 dollars. Today, that same stake would be worth more than $300 billion. He had the right idea but exited too early. Timing matters.

In leadership, success is not just doing the right thing. It is doing it at the right time.

Ideas Over Titles, Culture Over Credentials

We must also challenge a damaging national obsession: the worship of paper qualifications. Degrees are valuable, but they are not a substitute for ideas. In today’s world, innovation is not a one-time event. It is a culture. It must be part of our institutional identity.

And innovation must begin with self-awareness. My personal philosophy is simple. To thyself be true. Know your gaps. Own your purpose. Be honest about where you stand so you can chart a path forward.

Mentorship and Human Capital Matter Most

Too often, leadership stops at success. It should continue into succession. Mentorship is not a courtesy. It is a responsibility. Build people who can build beyond you. That is how institutions outlive their founders.

Access Bank exemplifies this. Its legacy is rooted in a culture of mentorship and deliberate succession. The lesson is clear. Invest in people, not just profit. Your people are your greatest infrastructure.

A Blueprint for National Transformation

Countries like Singapore, Luxembourg, and Saudi Arabia succeeded not by chance but by leveraging vision, discipline, and innovation. Singapore used its location. Luxembourg built an economy around satellite communication. Switzerland became a global financial centre. Saudi Arabia, a desert nation with no rivers, has become a global economic force.

The common factor is leadership that knows how to turn limitations into opportunities. Nigeria has land, people, water, energy, and talent. What we need is coordinated leadership, institutional reform, and a values reset.

Understand Before You Act

One final lesson I carry with me came from my teenage years. After I failed a major exam, my Physics teacher had me retake it privately. I scored 100 per cent. He told me the issue was not intelligence. It was understanding. He said, spend 70 per cent of your effort understanding the problem and 30 per cent executing the solution.

That principle guides me to this day. In governance, in business, in life, clarity of thought precedes quality of action.

The Call to Action

Before President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria’s challenges were rooted not in a lack of resources, but in the absence of focused and effective governance. For years, we have been a nation rich in talent and potential, yet unable to fully transform our aspirations into tangible progress.

This is the time to dream with purpose, to innovate with discipline, and to lead with a vision that endures.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo is the minister of Interior, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

