Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal yhas restated that his administration’s vision for public service reform goes beyond infrastructure.

The Governor launched the renovated block ‘C’ of the JB Yakubu State Secretariat Complex in Gusau on Wednesday.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the renovated block ‘A’ of the secretariat complex was commissioned in May last year.

In his speech at the ceremony, Governor Dauda Lawal emphasised that the event symbolises not only the unveiling of a renovated building but also his administration’s commitment to enhancing public service and fostering a supportive work environment for Zamfara civil servants.

He said, “I recall that just last year, we gathered here to commission the renovated Block A. Today, by the special grace of Almighty Allah (SWT), we proudly hand over Block “C” for the people’s service. Insha Allah, we will soon return to commission Block B, thus completing a comprehensive renewal of the Secretariat Complex.

“These buildings, constructed over two decades ago, had significantly deteriorated due to years of neglect. Upon assuming office in 2023, we prioritized rehabilitating these critical structures as part of our broader effort to modernize public service infrastructure.

“Today, we are witnessing the result of that commitment, with the commissioning of an upgraded, fully furnished, and dignified office complex that meets the standards of a modern civil service.

“Beyond the physical transformation, we are witnessing a clear demonstration of our administration’s resolve to strengthen the institutional governance framework through meaningful investments in the civil service.

“Our vision for public service reform goes beyond infrastructure. We believe that a motivated and professional civil service is the backbone of good governance. That is why, under our administration, we have settled the backlog of gratuity arrears inherited from previous administrations of over ₦13 billion. This has brought immense relief to our senior citizens who served this State with dedication and were left waiting for their entitlements.

“In our pursuit of merit-based leadership, we introduced for the first time in the history of Zamfara State a competency-based examination for directors aspiring to the position of Permanent Secretary. Through this process, we appointed twelve Permanent Secretaries based strictly on merit, thus laying the foundation for a more capable and competitive civil service.”

Governor Lawal stressed that his administration has maintained a consistent record of timely monthly pension payments to prevent financial uncertainty for Zamfara retirees.

“We also foster gratitude by introducing an end-of-year productivity bonus, known as “13th-month salary”. Civil servants have never received this since state formation. This rewards hard work and motivates our workforce.”

