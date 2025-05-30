The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has commended President Bola Tinubu for establishing the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, describing it as a transformative initiative.
The governor who made this known at the commissioning of the upgraded Kachia General Hospital on Thursday, further said that the university will boost education and innovation in southern Kaduna and beyond.
“The Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, is the first of its kind in Nigeria. For this visionary initiative, we owe special gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.
Governor Sani also disclosed that President Tinubu had personally assured him that funds will be made available to support the smooth take-off of the university in the coming August-September academic session.
|
According to the governor, discussions had been held with the Minister of Education to ensure that TETFUND contributes to the institution’s development.
The governor paid glowing tributes to Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, whom he credited with playing a pivotal role in the university’s take-off, adding that that he the university’s first Chancellor.
Governor Sani stated that the commissioning of Kachia General Hospital marks a major milestone in his administration’s broader agenda to overhaul healthcare delivery in Kaduna State.
“At the inception of our administration in May 2023, we pledged to restore dignity to our public health institutions and ensure no citizen is left behind in our development journey,” he said.
The hospital, which now boasts modern infrastructure and upgraded medical equipment, is the third general hospital to be rehabilitated and commissioned this year under the state’s healthcare revitalization programme, the Governor added.
According to him, 11 others which are spread across the three senatorial zones are nearing completion.
“We are strengthening our primary healthcare system, enhancing referral centres, and improving the welfare and training of our health professionals,” he further said.
The governor affirmed his administration’s resolve to leave a lasting legacy of service through investments in healthcare, education, and infrastructure.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999