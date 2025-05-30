The Editor-in-Chief of PREMIUM TIMES, Musikilu Mojeed, has received an invitation to serve as the moderator for a distinguished panel session at the upcoming Hamburg Sustainability Conference (HSC) scheduled to take place next week in Germany.

The annual conference is a joint initiative of the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg and the Michael Otto Foundation.

According to a letter addressed to Mr Mojeed and jointly signed by the directors of the conference, Imke Rajamani and Henry Alt-Haaker, the event is billed for 2 June at the Chamber of Commerce Hamburg, Germany.

During the event, Mr Mojeed will facilitate a high-level panel discussion entitled “Shaping a More Equal Future: Confronting Inequality for Global Progress.”

Joining him on the panel will be eminent speakers, including Amitabh Behar, Executive Director of OXFAM International; Fernando Marani, Director of the Inequality and Exclusion Programme at Pathfinders International; Kadiatu Allie, Deputy Minister of Finance for Sierra Leone; and Niels Annen, State Secretary from Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

HSC 2025

HSC is an international forum that convenes distinguished leaders from politics, business, academia, and civil society to develop solutions to the most pressing global challenges of the time.

According to the organisers, this year’s edition of the HSC will center on three thematic pillars; it will address the urgent need to reshape the global financial architecture, ensuring fairer and more sustainable financing models while alleviating debt burdens associated with climate change and other transnational challenges.

The event will also focus on unlocking investment flows to accelerate progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and global climate and biodiversity targets, with particular emphasis on mobilising private sector capital for sustainable projects in emerging and developing economies.

Additionally, the conference is expected to explore strategies for ensuring a just transition to a sustainable future, encompassing green urban infrastructure, sustainable mobility solutions, and socially inclusive ecological transformation.

“Given its broad international reach and interdisciplinary approach, the HSC presents a unique opportunity to forge strategic alliances and drive transformative action. The diversity of perspectives represented at the conference, coupled with its integration of political, economic, and societal dimensions, solidifies its role as an influential global forum,” the organisers said.

As a global platform, it said the HSC provides an unparalleled space for shaping collective positions and fostering meaningful dialogue on shared objectives.

“As one of the foremost global platforms for sustainability discourse, the HSC fosters critical dialogue at the highest level, enabling heads of state and government, senior decision-makers, and key stakeholders to engage in discussions on pivotal issues such as climate justice, sustainable financing mechanisms, and the advancement of global partnerships,” the organisers said.

About Musikilu Mojeed

Mr Mojeed is an award-winning investigative journalist who co-founded PREMIUM TIMES in 2011.

He has reported extensively on corruption, human rights, and human trafficking, establishing himself as one of Africa’s most respected investigative journalists.

Mr Mojeed is a 2012 Knight Journalism Fellow at Stanford University and a Ford Foundation International Fellow at The City University of New York.

He has served as a jury member for the UNESCO World Press Freedom Awards and is a member of the Expert Council of the Fetisov Journalism Awards.

He is a winner of several awards, including a shared Pulitzer Prize for the Panama Papers investigation.

He has also been honoured with the Global Shining Light Award, FAIR’s Editor’s Courage Award, the Wole Soyinka Investigative Reporting Awards, Global Editors Network’s Data Journalism Award, among others

