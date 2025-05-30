Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has disclosed that he has not collected a single loan from any local or international financial institution since he assumed office two years ago.
The Governor made this known while fielding questions from some Kaduna-based broadcast journalists in Hausa language, as part of the celebration of his two years in office on Wednesday night.
According to Governor Sani, several banks had approached him to collect loans under different guises but he refused to accede to their requests because he doesn’t want to sink the state into further debt.
The Governor disclosed that he cut the allowances and some perks of his Secretary to the State Government and Commissioners, in order to run an efficient administration.
|
‘’The Secretary to the State Government is a retired federal Permanent Secretary, who is also a former consultant with Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). Some of my Commissioners were receiving big salaries in their former places of work.
‘’I persuaded them to forfeit their performance bonuses and to use the old cars that their predecessors used in the last administration. This is how we have been running the administration without collecting a single loan,’’ he added.
Governor Uba Sani also said that he leveraged his contacts and the connections that he made throughout his career as a Human Rights activist and a Senator, to secure grants from donor agencies.
He said that the Qatari Charity is constructing the Kaduna Economic City and embarking on a Mass Housing project at the Millennium City, adding that the houses will soon be completed.
The Governor praised President Bola Tinubu for also assisting Kaduna State, like other states in Nigeria, to navigate its financial challenges
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999