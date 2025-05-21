The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has effected a minor cabinet reshuffle leading to the appointment of Abubakar Sani Sambo, a professor, as the Commissioner of Education while the former Education Commissioner, Sani Bello, also a professor and the Mainan Zazzau, was redeployed to the newly created Ministry of Information.

The Governor has also appointed Gloria Ibrahim, a lawyer, as the Commissioner of Youth Development.

The appointments and redeployment are with immediate effect. A rundown of the profiles of the appointees reveals that they are eminently qualified for their new tasks.

ABUBAKAR SANI SAMBO

The new Commissioner of Education is an accomplished academic, administrator and a recipient of the National Productivity Order of Merit (1997) and Officer of the Order of the Niger, OON (2000).

A Professor of Energy Studies, he served as Vice Chancellor, Kaduna State University (2004), Vice Chancellor, Bauchi State University (1995 – 2004), and Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), Usmanu Dan Fodio University, Sokoto (1990 – 1994). From 2005 to 2012, Mr Sambo was the Director General, Energy Commission of Nigeria. In 2011, he was appointed Special Adviser to the President on Energy.

He also served on some high level panels and committees in Nigeria and at the international level. He was the Chairman, Nigerian Committee for Partnership with Brazil on Energy (2007 – 2008), Member, Tertiary Education Trust Fund Standing Committee on Research and Development and Coordinator of the Energy Thematic Group (2020), Member, ECOWAS Regional Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) Consultation Committee (2021), and Member, African Union High Level Panel on Emerging Technologies (2022).

GLORIA IBRAHIM

The new Commissioner of Youth Development is a long standing legal practitioner and mediator. Before her appointment as Commissioner, she was a Principal Legal Practitioner at Glownom Legal Consult, Kaduna.

Mrs Ibrahim holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degree from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and Certificate in Negotiation and Mediation, DICON Consulting, Empowerment and Management, Kaduna. She is a member of the Association of Professional Negotiators and Mediators (APNM), Child Protection Agency (CPN), Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), and International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA).

Governor Uba Sani expects Mr Abubakar Sambo to reinvigorate the Education Ministry to deliver on his administration’s agenda, which is aimed at improving access to education, building and rehabilitating infrastructure, enhancing the capacity of teachers, harnessing the capacity of ICT, prioritising girl-child education and strengthening security in schools.

The appointment of Mrs Ibrahim aligns with the Governor Sani administration’s emphasis on refocusing and empowering Kaduna State youths to play vital roles in a fast changing and technologically-driven world. The Governor expects Mrs Ibrahim to fashion out innovative and implementable programmes and projects to make the Youth Development Ministry a leading centre for high impact solutions for youth related issues.

While congratulating Abubakar Sambo and Barrister Gloria Ibrahim on their well deserved appointments, Governor Sani wishes the God’s guidance and protection in their new assignments.

