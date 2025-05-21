Abakaliki Football Club’s remarkable journey in the 2025 President Federation Cup has reached new heights, as the Nigeria National League (NNL) side defeated Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) outfit Ikorodu City FC 5-4 on penalties to book their place in the final.

The semi-final clash, played on Wednesday at the Area 3 Stadium in Abuja, ended goalless after regulation time, forcing a penalty shootout to decide the winner.

Abakaliki FC held their nerves, converting five of their six spot kicks through Emeka Ugwu, Uche, Jude Aleke, and Elochukwu Paschal.

Ikorodu City’s Kelechi Onwe and Marvelous Freedom failed to convert from the spot, sealing the Lagos-based team’s exit from the tournament.

The victory continues a fairytale run for the Ebonyi-based club, who have now knocked out three top-tier NPFL teams en route to the final.

In the Round of 32, Abakaliki FC edged Katsina United 1-0, followed by a stunning 2-0 victory over two-time African champions Enyimba FC in the Round of 16. They went on to defeat Nasarawa United 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

Their opponent in the final will be Kwara United, who saw off Rangers International FC in the second semi-final.

The match will mark the first-ever appearance in the Federation Cup final for both Abakaliki FC and Kwara United.

While Kwara United is aiming to bring the trophy back to the state for the first time since Alyufsalam Rocks lost the 1976 final to Enugu Rangers, Abakaliki FC will be chasing an even more historic milestone—becoming the first club from Ebonyi State to lift the prestigious national cup.

The winner of the 2025 President Federation Cup will also earn a coveted ticket to represent Nigeria in the 2025/2026 CAF Confederation Cup.

With the final showdown set, fans across Nigeria are eagerly awaiting what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to one of the most unpredictable Federation Cup seasons in recent memory.

