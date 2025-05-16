The Management of Kaduna State University (KASU) has disclosed that the school’s branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has suspended its strike action and the varsity has been opened immediately.

Addressing a press conference in his office on Thursday, the Vice Chancellor of KASU, Abdullahi Ibrahim Musa said that Governor Uba Sani has approved a ₦50 million monthly standing order for staff welfare support and has set up a negotiating team to discuss how to clear issues.

Mr Musa, a professor, further disclosed that Governor Sani has released N146 million for the payment some withheld salaries and Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme(SIWES) allowances.

The Vice Chancellor also disclosed that the Governor also approved the retention of certain percentage of internally generated revenue (IGR) by the University, after determining actual amount collected, to enhance financial autonomy.

‘’These measures are not only bold but unprecedented in the recent history of the University. The Management commends His Excellency for his extraordinary sensitivity to the plight of students, the condition of education, and the welfare of academic and non-academic staff,’’ he added.

Mr Musa also said that the Government has constituted a high-level negotiation Team to continue holding dialogue with all unions in the university to address outstanding issues.

According to the Vice Chancellor, the negotiating committee is being chaired by the Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarabe with other senior government officials as members.

Mr Musa pointed out that Governor Sani ‘’has demonstrated deep sensitivity to the long-standing challenges faced by university staff—many of which date back over a decade and were inherited from previous administrations.’’

He noted that as Visitor to the University, the Governor ‘’ has shown exceptional leadership and commitment to education in the state. In direct response to the challenges facing the University.’’

‘’The Kaduna State Government, under the compassionate and responsive leadership of Governor Uba Sani, has provided a path forward grounded in transparency, goodwill, and action.

‘’The swift financial interventions, structural reforms, and invitation to dialogue reflect an administration that deeply values education and its role in development,’’ he added.

Mr Musa called on parents, guardians, students, staff, and the general public to lend their voices in support of this commendable effort, adding that ‘’together, we can return Kaduna State University to its rightful place as a center of learning, progress, and hope.

