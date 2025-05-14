By the time I landed in Abuja, I had only a few hours before my next flight to Abidjan. The rhythm resumes. Each journey is part of a larger mission. To build a better, cleaner planet. While the world sees the snapshots of my travels, the real story is one of persistence, purpose, and a relentless push to make change possible, even if it comes at the cost of sleep.

There are moments in life when the movement itself becomes the rhythm of your existence. For me, travel is no longer just a luxury or a break from routine. It has evolved into a central part of my professional identity. At a minimum, I spend about a quarter of the year on the road, hopping between countries for meetings, retreats or technical missions related to climate change. In April alone, I found myself in Ghana, parts of Nigeria and Morocco. I had to decline a trip to the Philippines just to pause, plan and recover for the next round. That pause was short-lived. By early May, I was en route to Madrid for a key strategic retreat, with another trip to Abidjan already scheduled for the very next day after my return.

Modern travel can appear glamorous, especially when the backdrop includes European capitals and high-end hotels. But behind every photo of cobblestone streets and heritage buildings is a complex logistics web of flight delays, time zone shifts, check-ins, visa appointments and the constant negotiation with one’s own body for rest and balance.

In the weeks leading up to my trip to Madrid, I had to travel from Abuja to Lagos for a visa appointment because, quite surprisingly, there was no Spanish visa submission centre in Abuja. I returned to Lagos a few days later to collect my passport myself, avoiding courier delays, since the passport was needed for another upcoming trip. On the travel day, Lufthansa delayed my outbound flight from Abuja to Frankfurt by moving it to the next day, complicating my connecting flights, which were booked separately. I had to rework my plans and opted for a sleepover in Frankfurt, to get some rest and catch the earliest direct flight to Madrid the following morning.

I arrived in Madrid on the morning of 6 May. It was my birthday. Interestingly, I had been reminded of it by an immigration officer in Abuja and a Lufthansa staff member at the boarding gate, who saw my date of birth and joked that I should celebrate it by taking an overnight train from Frankfurt to Madrid. While poetic, that plan gave way to my deeper craving: rest. I turned off my phone and went to bed early in Frankfurt, a small victory in a life defined by movement.

Flying into Madrid with Iberia, I landed at Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport and went directly to our hotel and meeting venue. I missed only the introductions and was quickly caught up in a day of strategy sessions with colleagues who, like me, have dedicated their lives to fighting climate change, especially methane pollution. On the first day, we explored our organisational values, refined our problem statements, and engaged with a seasoned European methane advocate, who had collaborated with some of my colleagues. We revisited our theory of change and defined sectoral goals across oil and gas, agriculture, coal, and waste.

Later that afternoon, we took part in an urban scavenger hunt across Madrid. Armed with iPads and grouped in fours and fives, we wandered through the city’s historic core following digital clues. One stop was the Royal Palace of Madrid, Europe’s largest functioning royal palace with over 3,400 rooms. It sits on the former site of the Alcázar, a medieval fortress destroyed by fire in 1734.

That evening, our group split into two and I joined those dining at La Cabaña Argentina, a restaurant within walking distance. Over great food, the team wished me happy birthday, prompted by a LinkedIn reminder spotted by a colleague.

Day two offered more reflection and direction. We began with people sharing their favourite quotes. Mine were by Yuval Noah Harari and John Adams, both emphasising the pursuit of truth and the courage to question norms, which are values deeply aligned with scientific inquiry and evidence-based advocacy. I also gave my elevator pitch on a dual-sector methane abatement project in Ghana, a strategy for regional leadership in both the oil and gas and waste sectors.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Later that afternoon, we took part in an urban scavenger hunt across Madrid. Armed with iPads and grouped in fours and fives, we wandered through the city’s historic core following digital clues. One stop was the Royal Palace of Madrid, Europe’s largest functioning royal palace with over 3,400 rooms. It sits on the former site of the Alcázar, a medieval fortress destroyed by fire in 1734. We also came across a site associated with a dramatic piece of Spanish history, where, on 31 May, 1906, a bomb was thrown at King Alfonso XIII’s wedding procession by anarchist Mateu Morral. He launched the explosive from a building still overlooking the path of the royal convoy. The relics of the city’s Moorish history lay nearby, partially excavated under glass with a statue beside it that locals touch for good luck.

We took photos at each checkpoint. Posing like horses behind equestrian statues, jumping mid-air at the entrance to an ancient prison, gathering ten passers-by in a bustling square for a group picture, etc.

Dinner that night was a full-team affair at Las Carboneras, where we dined while enjoying a flamenco performance. The experience was spellbinding. The power of the dance was not only in the sound of heels rhythmically striking the floor but in the raw emotion and precision of every movement. The guitar strummed in sync with the dancer’s feet, while the singer’s voice weaved everything together. It was a masterclass in passion and discipline.

We closed with a session on becoming the most effective technical advocates for methane reduction. During our break, I joined a colleague to explore Madrid’s shopping street. The city rivals global capitals in fashion and retail, with every major brand housed in the historic facades of central Madrid.

Our final day focused on team resilience and long-term strategy. We closed with a session on becoming the most effective technical advocates for methane reduction. During our break, I joined a colleague to explore Madrid’s shopping street. The city rivals global capitals in fashion and retail, with every major brand housed in the historic facades of central Madrid.

Dinner that night was at Café de Oriente, a restaurant facing the Royal Palace. I had sea bream from the Cantabrian Sea served with smoked potato purée and wakame salad. It was an elegant farewell meal. Others dined at the nearby La Botillería, another upscale spot with sweeping palace views.

The next morning, I left Madrid through Paris and stayed at an airport hotel that allowed me to walk into the terminal with ease. There is something comforting about being that close to your flight, knowing that your journey continues without the chaos of early-morning taxi arrangements or long transits.

By the time I landed in Abuja, I had only a few hours before my next flight to Abidjan. The rhythm resumes. Each journey is part of a larger mission. To build a better, cleaner planet. While the world sees the snapshots of my travels, the real story is one of persistence, purpose, and a relentless push to make change possible, even if it comes at the cost of sleep.

Mohammed Dahiru Aminu ([email protected]) wrote from Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

