The Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board (JSPWB) has announced that it will commence the airlifting of its first batch of prospective pilgrims on 18 May to Saudi Arabia for the 2025 Hajj exercise.
The Director-General of the Board, Ahamed Umar Labbo, made this known after meeting with the state’s Amirul Hajji, His Highness, Emir of Kazaure, Alhaji Najib Husaini Adamu and management staff of the Board on Sunday in Dutse.
A statement by the Public Relations officer of the Board, Habibu Yusuf Babura quoted Mr Labbo as saying that the first batch of the pilgrims will be airlifted by Max Air through Dutse International Airport.
The Director-General added that all necessary arrangements had been completed to ensure smooth transportation of the intending pilgrims.
The Board announced that a total of 930 intending pilgrims are expected to perform this year’s hajj from the state.
Also, the state’s Amirul Hajj and leader of the Government delegation for the Hajj exercise, the Emir of Kazaure, commended Governor Umar Namadi for finding him worthy for the appointment.
The emir said he will work in synergy with the leadership of the pilgrims Board to build on the past successes of Hajj operations in the state.
He promised to ensure that the pilgrims from the state are attended to, and catered for throughout their stay in the Holy land.
