The AMVCA 2025 red carpet on Saturday at the Eko Convention Centre, where the award ceremony was held, was one for the books. Some celebs arrived with a clear sense of style. In contrast, others took the theme (Mother Earth, about celebrating nature and sustainability) too personally or missed the mark, creating a chaotic yet fascinating spectacle.

Here are 11 outfits that got Nigerians talking and set WhatsApp group chats buzzing with fashion critiques and praises.

1. Pretty Mike (Robo man or Red Carpet Ruin?)

Pretty Mike’s metallic action figure look was undeniably bold, leaning more towards comic superhero than couture. The nightlife entrepreneur, known for making dramatic entrances at events, opted for a futurist theme this time. It was audacious, no doubt, and while it may not have made the statement he intended, it was a bold fashion choice that certainly caught the eye and left a lasting impression.

2. Desmond Elliot (Bridgerton meets Nollywood)

Desmond Elliot’s departure from the traditional red carpet suit into full-blown period drama mode was a truly unexpected yet creative twist. He looked more like a Nollywood character making a cameo in the famous period series Bridgerton. Complete with a long black skirt with an Elephant motif and blazer, it was a brave departure from the norm and my conversations.

3. Papaya Ex (Banana Couture)

Influencer Papaya Ex wore a literal peeled banana-themed gown. It was bright yellow, sculptural, and, yes, unforgettable, but for many, it crossed the line; it was a little too much. Critics called it costume-party chic, but, as always, Papaya got people talking and engaged in the ongoing fashion debate.

4. Erica Nlewedim (Sequins, sequins and more glitter)

Erica’s crystal-heavy gown was a sight to behold. The sharp cutouts clashed with heavy rhinestone details, resulting in a dress that was certainly a conversation starter. Though she brought star power, critics felt the design elements were competing rather than complementing. This was a missed opportunity from someone usually so red-carpet savvy.

5. Jessica Nze – (Nice outfit, wrong event)

Stan Nze’s wife graced the carpet in what screamed wedding guest, but it was a lovely fuchsia pink number. While stunning in silhouette, the outfit felt completely off-theme, causing a stir online. “Wrong event,” most people murmured.

6. Doyin David – (Mother Earth)

Clad in leaves, sticks, and twigs, Doyin followed the ‘Garden of Time’ theme to the T. She got full marks for effort, and the literal interpretation made her look like she was straight out of Vogue magazine. She was one of the best-dressed of the night.

7. Nana Akua Addo – (Futuristic Fierceness or Fashion Overload?)

A fashion risk-taker, Ghanaian star Nana Akua Addo, known for pushing fashion boundaries, wore a silver metallic piece resembling body armour. Sculptural and avant-garde, it stunned many, some in admiration, others in uncertainty. The structure was impressive, but it sacrificed wearability and warmth. Fashion? Yes. Relatable? Not quite.

8. Mercy Aigbe ‘(Cosmic Overload)

Mercy’s galaxy-inspired look tried to fit the entire solar system onto one gown. With planets, stars and a sweeping train, it screamed ambition but missed on execution. Viewers called it beautiful but bloated. While visually ambitious, the layering of elements felt heavy, and she didnt look too comfortable in them.

9. Osas Ighodaro (Tree of too much)

Osas wore a literal tree on her back, with branches and leaves. It was conceptually strong, but it looked too heavy on the eyes. Social media buzzed with admiration and exhaustion in equal measure, but it was still a beautiful work of art, and her shape did justice to it.

10. Chris Awudey (Permisable fashion faux pas)

Like Desmond Elliot, Ghanaian fashion stylist Chris Awudey went the period fashion route. His outfit was avant-garde. He donned an asymmetrical, flowing piece with artistic volume. His outfit was permissible because of its design: a series of pictures on it to honour the late stars in Nollywood: Murphy Afolabi, Junior Pope, John Okafor, Mr Ibu, Muna Obiekwe, Sam Loco Efe, Rachael Oniga, and many more.

Critics praised the vision but questioned its red carpet relevance.

