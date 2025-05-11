About 1,000 delegates are expected at the 5th Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF) 2025 to be hosted by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), at the Nigerian Content Tower (NCT) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, between 20 and 22 May, 2025.

About 1,000 delegates are expected at the 5th Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF) 2025 to be hosted by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), at the Nigerian Content Tower (NCT) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, between May 20 and 22, 2025.

The biennial event which offers a unique platform to present upcoming project opportunities in the oil and gas industry – upstream, midstream, and downstream – fostering investments, and advancing local content, will have federal ministers, industry regulators and chief executive officers of international and indigenous operating and oil and gas service companies in attendance.

Over 50 exhibition stands by players in the industry, manufacturers and researchers are also expected at the event.

As with all past editions of NOGOF since 2017, highlights will include exclusive project opportunity presentations by some 25 industry resource persons, insightful panel sessions and technical workshops, exhibitions showcasing innovations and services, and strategic networking sessions.

The landmark event, organised by Jake Riley, has as sponsors Chevron, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCO), Coleman Wires and Cables, Renaissance Africa Energy, Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), NigerchinWires and Cables, Dorman Long Engineering, First E&P, Greenville LNG, Daewoo E&C Nigeria Limited, EVOMEC Limited, Renaissance, Antan Producing Limited, Enageed, Sterling Oil Exploration and Production.

NOGOF 2025 will also feature the inaugural Champions of Nigerian Content Awards, designed to honor outstanding contributions to local content development in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

The award is scheduled for May 21, 2025 and will recognize individuals and organisations that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to advancing Nigerian Content in 2024, industry excellence and contributions to national economic transformation.

