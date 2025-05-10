Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has expressed deep appreciation to the management of Blueprint Newspaper following the announcement of his selection as Governor of the Year on Security and Good Governance by the media organisation.

Speaking after receiving the official letter of nomination at Katsina House, Abuja, Governor Radda described the award as a humbling recognition of his administration’s unwavering commitment to improving lives across Katsina State. “On behalf of myself and the good people of Katsina State, I thank you for deeming me worthy of this recognition. It’s not something I take lightly. I will cherish it deeply,” the Governor said.

He continued, “When your team started this award process, I deliberately stayed out of it. I didn’t want to influence anything. So, this recognition is clearly based on your own independent judgment and the committee’s findings—and I value that even more. This kind of transparency gives weight and credibility to the award.”

Governor Radda emphasized that the progress recorded in Katsina State was the result of long-term planning and strategic execution. “People often say that failure to plan is planning to fail. That’s why we prepared a blueprint two years before we assumed office. Since then, we’ve been following it closely. That is what helped us hit the ground running and achieve the kind of impact we’ve seen so far.”

He expressed confidence that the award would further energize his team to remain focused and results-driven, assuring that the state government is always open to working with responsible media organizations like Blueprint Newspaper to deepen accountability and drive development.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Blueprint Newspaper, Salisu Umar, who led a delegation of ace journalists formally presented the letter of nomination to Governor Radda, ahead of the grand award ceremony scheduled to hold on 22 July, 2025 in Abuja.

In his remarks, Mr Salisu Umar expressed his condolences to the Governor over the recent loss of his mother, Hajiya Safara’u, stating that although the organization had sent a written condolence message, it was important to extend their sympathy again in person. He then described the award as a well-deserved honour.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“We are preparing for our upcoming award ceremony, and your Excellency has been selected to receive the award on Good Governance and Security. Since assuming office, you’ve made notable strides in restoring peace, empowering citizens through agriculture and education, and strengthening infrastructure,” Mr Salisu said.

He added that the award committee conducted a detailed review and unanimously agreed that Governor Radda leadership stood out in both performance and impact. “Even in the face of enormous challenges, your results speak clearly. This award is our way of celebrating your dedication and excellence,” he concluded.

The Blueprint Newspaper delegation included : Zainab Suleiman Okino, Vice Chairman, Editorial Board, Clement Oluwole, Editorial Director, Abdulrahman A Abdulrauf, Editor (Daily) and Abdullahi M Gulloma, Deputy Editor/State House Correspondent. Also present during the ceremony were the Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, Abdullahi Aliyu Turaji; the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed; and other senior government officials.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

