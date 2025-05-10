Do you still remember the story of my friend who said he loves women with big breasts? Each time a woman with full frontal endowment passed, he smacked his lips. He will not date a woman with less than 34DD specification. He can ‘manage’ if her southern region is not rich or even outright flat. As long as there is something full to cushion his stress after a long hard day.

But his wife, yes, the Madam of the house, is almost flat-chested. Yet my friend is married, happily married. In fact, his wife is in charge of his businesses. The 38F or 36FF specs are for his side chics, not his wife. Madam is allowed to be barely breasted but when my friend wants the big big things, he knows where to go.

Like he once confided in me, ‘Funke, you know my wife is my life, my everything. She is my prayer warrior, my prophetess and my spiritual mother. She is my pillar and she has always been more than just a body since I knew her. Yes I love big breasts but what she means to me is way more than a curvy body.

They say it is women that are difficult to understand but this my friend, like many men leave me confused many times. So he married a pillar of support but keeps a harem of big-breasted side chics to satisfy his fantasy. There are also men which no matter how beautiful a woman is, if she cannot cook, they are put off. You will be shocked at the numbers of rich men who now eat meals prepared by chefs but actually married their wives for their cooking prowess. Maybe they did not know they will be rich eventually or their future lifestyles would include French and Spanish cuisine. Their number one criteria when they were shopping for a wife 25 years ago is ‘she must be able to cook or else there is no deal’.

There are men who love big backside. The rounder the better. Just sway and roll it in front of them and they will forget all the great manners their Momma taught them. Some men will do anything to date or bed fair skinned women, and those ones are many. Isn’t that the major reasons why too many women are bleaching even at deathly risks of their organs and future? Come to think of it, Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), breast enlargement, tummy tuck, etc, are they not the handiwork or brain children of men to make or remake women into images that work for them? Women, we have suffered, right? We bleach for them, go under the knife to please them, change our ambition even to make men happy. Is something wrong with women or what? Then, the crux of the matter for today is, is it wrong for a woman to insist on marrying a man who has money?

‘I cannot marry a poor man’

‘He has to have some money’

‘I cannot marry a man who is a beginner. ’

‘He must be able to provide me a certain level of comfort’

‘I cannot even date a man who does not have a car. ’

This is the point where most men’s eyes are shooting daggers at this space. I can hear them.

‘Materialistic women’

‘Selfish Delilahs’

‘Does her own father have a car?’

‘Bloody gold diggers’

So what is wrong with women being a gold diggers? What are they expected to be digging for, dust? The man who screens women for everything, from cooking skills, humility traits to sexual compatibilities, what are those ones digging for? Clay?

Why should a man have a marriage shopping list but a woman can’t? Come on guys, is that what you are teaching your sisters and daughters ? That they should not have criteria and benchmarks? How is the marriage institution supposed to survive and thrive if we are all pretending to be living in the 19th century? Why should a woman from whom the society expects so much from expected not to have expectations, goals, for marriage and the kind of man she wants to spend the rest of her life with? Why does the society want her to pretend to be what she’s not?

It’s okay for a man to want his bride to be beautiful and brilliant. She’s expected to be humble and a goal getter. She should be a woman who will support him when things get tough, pay the bill when he’s down and be a caring carer when he’s sick. But the woman cannot have marital ambitions and goals?

It is unfair really. If a woman is going to be everything the society prescribes, to ask for just one thing, one simple thing: that the man be not a poor man, is only fair.

——–

Re- 21 ejaculations per month, as how?

Egbemode’s question and answer was very instructive and succinctly dissected. Same question has been on my lips and many like mind. Thank God, her assertion from different angles will lay to rest those for and against especially some males with excessive sexual drive and female folks affected by nymphomania syndrome rooting for it and justifying their position based on numerous bloggers and YouTube doctors’ recommendations without consideration of what becomes of a man thereafter.

It may interest us to know that some creatures had sex only once in a lifetime. They do so only when they are ready to give up the ghost, a supreme heavy price to pay for such pleasure which is death. But still for procreation to take place for their generation to continue it’s compulsory they pay the price anyway. That’s the world of Praying Mantis.

I wonder what would become of a man if we had to live the life of Mantis.

– Mr S. Aize

Lagos

