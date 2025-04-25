Nigerian Breweries Plc-Nigeria’s foremost brewing company, has commissioned a state-of-the-art MaltinaSkills Acquisition Centre in Kakuri, Kaduna, as part of efforts to empower people of its host communities.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony in Kaduna, the Deputy Governor, Kaduna State, Hadiza Balarabe, described the milestone as not just the inauguration of a physical edifice but the birth of new opportunities, dreams, and pathways to economic independence for countless young people across the state.

“The impact of this center will extend far beyond its walls. As these young people gain skills and economic independence, they will contribute to the growth of our local economy, strengthen their communities, and inspire others to follow similar paths of self-development,” Mrs Balarabe said.

While expressing profound appreciation to the management of the company for the remarkable CSR initiative, she noted that the centre stands as a demonstration of the company’s commitment to sustainable development and dedication to the communities in which it operates.

“What Nigerian Breweries has accomplished here resonates deeply with the vision and priorities of Senator Uba Sani’s administration. The Kaduna State Government acknowledges the significant importance of acquiring modern skills, especially in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and other relevant industry skills in today’s world, in addition to formal education. By equipping our youth with these practical, market-ready skills, this centre will play a crucial role in transforming job seekers into job creators, fostering self-reliance, and significantly reducing unemployment in our state,” she said.

She expressed the administration’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for private and corporate organisations to operate, grow, and contribute to Kaduna’s shared prosperity.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Hans Essaadi, described the commissioning of the project as a milestone achievement in the company’s journey toward sustainable development and economic empowerment.

Mr Essaadi further described the project as a testament to the company’s commitment to enriching lives and building a future of opportunities, particularly for the youth and women in Kakuri community.He explained that the skill acquisition centre was built as a response to the demand of rapidly evolving world which considers skill development as key driver for economic transformation.

“Unemployment and underemployment remain significant challenges,particularly among our youth and women. The skill acquisition centre addresses these critical challenges by empowering individuals with practical and marketable solutions.Enhancing self-reliance, fostering entrepreneurship and contributing to the broader economic growth of the region,” he said.

According to him, thecentre is designed to offer training in various vocational skills, including tailoring,shoemaking, catering, hairdressing, ICT and other trades and other trades that are essential for financial independence.He therefore urged beneficiaries to seize the golden opportunity by leveraging the training as the beginning of a transformative journey towards economic independence,and personal growth.

Also speaking, the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Bamali who was represented by the District Head of Makera, Shehu Tijani,commended the company for the immense support extended to the community over the last six decades through empowerment of its women and youth and other laudable initiatives including the construction of the skills acquisition centre.

While thanking the company for fostering a cordial relationship with the community, Bamali noted that many youths and indigenes of the community have at one time or the other benefited from the goodwill of the company through internship opportunities, sponsorship of quranic recitation among others.

He therefore appealed to the management of the company to continue to support the take-off of the centre by providing the necessary maintenance that would keep the facilities in good shape.

A member of the HEINEKEN Group, Nigerian Breweries Plc is Nigeria’s pioneer and largest brewing company. Incorporated in 1946 as “Nigerian Brewery Limited,”the company made history in June 1949 when the first bottle of STAR lager beer rolled out of its Lagos brewery bottling line. Today, it has a rich portfolio of 19 high-quality brands (Heineken, Desperados, Maltina, Life, Amstel Malta, Gulder, Fayrouz, and Legend) produced from nine breweries and two malting plants distributed nationwide.

Nigerian Breweries Plc is also the recipient of several awards and recognition in other areas of its operations, including product quality, marketing excellence, productivity and innovation, health and safety, corporate social responsibility, and sustainability.

