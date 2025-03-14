The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has not arrested or detained popular businesswoman and philanthropist, Aisha Achimugu; contrary to reports circulating on social media, her media aide, David Abakpa, has said. Mr Abakpa, while reacting to reports being circulated on two blogs, described such reports as “fake news”.

Mr Abakpa attributed the report captioned “EFCC arrests flamboyant socialite Aisha Achimugu” to the handiwork of the enemies of his principal who are bent on destroying her hard-earned reputation.

While urging the public to disregard the fake news, he noted that Mrs Achimugu is not in the country and so could not have been arrested by the EFCC. He said the unfounded rumour was a calculated attempt by unscrupulous elements bent on tarnishing the hard-earned reputation of Mrs Achimugu by all means.

The statement reads in part: “It is a lie sponsored by enemies! Aisha Achimugu is never arrested or detained by the EFCC. Anyone can confirm from the Commission.

“This blatant lie is a reprehensible act of intentional defamation of character, designed to tarnish Dr Achimugu’s impeccable reputation and drag Felak Concept Group’s image through the mud. It has also caused a great deal of concern to our associates, family members, well-wishers and the general public. We will not stand idly by while our GCEO’s good name is maliciously smeared.

“We are certain that the EFCC, which is a reputable organisation, did not furnish this false and untrue publication to the so-called publishers of the stories.

“Aisha Achimugu, in the first place, is not in the country. She left the country on a business trip last week.

“Mrs Achimugu is a law-abiding Nigerian who is highly respected internationally for her legitimate dealings. She is well known for creating jobs for Nigerian youths, thereby impacting the economy with her businesses.”

