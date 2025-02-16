Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has extended congratulations to the 34 newly elected local government chairmen in Katsina State, describing their emergence as a reflection of public trust. The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won the entire 34 LGs in Saturday’s election.

The Governor, in his congratulatory message hailed the peaceful and transparent electoral process that marked the undeniable milestone in the state’s democracy journey.

“The peaceful conduct of yesterday’s elections is nothing but a show of maturity of our democracy and the commitment of our people to peaceful political participation,” Governor Radda said.

He added that the absence of electoral violence and the impressive voter turnout was as a result of citizens’ dedication to democratic principles.

“The sweeping victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the local governments reflects public confidence in our party’s governance. More importantly, the overwhelming mandate validates noticeable investment we have built in the people of Katsina State and the various development projects we have initiated since assuming office,” Governor Radda asserted.

In the message to the chairmen-elect, Mr Radda stressed the importance of aligning with the state’s “Building Your Future” agenda.

“This development framework must be replicated at the grassroots level to ensure uniform progress in our state,” he explained.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Governor Radda particularly hammered on the need to sustain and strengthen the State Government Community Development Programme (CDP).

The governor further charged the incoming chairmen to prioritize inclusive governance as enshrined in the State Government CDP. “The dividends of democracy must reach every citizen, regardless of political affiliation,” he declared.

“I urged you to uphold the party’s reputation through transparent leadership, zero tolerance for corruption and most importantly effective utilization of local government autonomy,” the Mr Radda said.

The governor expressed appreciation to the people of the state for their staunch belief in the All Progressives Congress (APC) by repaying the positive impact made in various communities with massive votes at the polls.

Governor Radda wished the newly elected officials a successful stay in office.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

