The Edo State Government has confirmed 13 deaths from an outbreak of Lassa fever in the state.

Stephenson Ojeifo, the director of public health at the State Ministry of Health, gave the update during an interview with reporters on Sunday in Benin.

According to him, three cases of Mpox, otherwise known as Monkeypox, were also recorded, though with no fatalities.

Mr Ojeifo said since the outbreak of Lassa fever was declared on 30 December 2024, the state had recorded 83 confirmed cases out of 378 suspected cases.

“So far, we have 83 confirmed Lassa fever cases, with 13 deaths.

“Seven patients are currently receiving treatment, while others have been discharged,” he said.

He said the fatalities were recorded in Etsako West, Esan West and Esan North-East Local government areas of the state, which had been identified as the epicentres of the outbreak.

He, however, attributed the high mortality rate to late presentation at health facilities.

Mr Ojeifo said the state government was working with private hospitals to ensure timely referrals to the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, the designated centre for Lassa fever treatment.

He said that health officials from the state and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control had also conducted contact tracing in affected communities.

“Lassa fever initially presents with symptoms similar to malaria until it reaches an advanced stage.

“We are sensitising communities to seek medical attention if a fever persists beyond 72 hours,” Mr Ojeifo said.

The director urged residents to avoid self-medication and seek immediate care at the nearest hospital if they experienced symptoms resembling malaria.

(NAN)

