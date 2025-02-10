Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, on Monday flagged off two road projects connecting Sheme to Unguwar Mai Kanwa, Faskari and the 12-kilometre Kasuwar Mata, Funtua Dandume road. The two projects valued at N6,931,531,389.96, will be executed under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).
A statement by Ibrahim Kaula Mohammad, chief press secretary to Governor Radda, quoted him as saying:
“We will renovate and upgrade the popular Sheme market this financial year,” Governor Radda declared during the ceremony, adding that the market would be reopened to stimulate economic activities in the area.
“This administration will leave no stone unturned in ensuring improved quality of lives for all citizens of Katsina State.
“We have invested heavily to ensure the actualization of this project, and I urge all stakeholders to guard it against vandalization”.
Mr Radda further expressed gratitude to the federal government and the development partners, including World Bank and Agence Francais Development, for their support in making RAAMP programme a reality and for complementing government’s efforts in improving the quality of lives of rural populace through the provision of infrastructural facilities and agricultural marketing.
Earlier, the State Commissioner for Rural and Social Development, Abdulhamid Ahmed, described the project as “another landmark achievement of Governor Dikko Radda toward improving rural economy.”
He noted the area’s agricultural significance, saying, “Being an agrarian community with a large number of people who depend on farming for their livelihood, the community must guard this project against vandalization to ensure its longevity
Dignitries at the event include Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Garba Faskari, Chief of Staff, Government House, Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir, members of the State Executive and legislative arm of the state.
