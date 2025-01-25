Governor Dauda Lawal is set to inaugurate the governing councils of six Zamfara state-owned tertiary institutions on Tuesday 28 January. The event will take place at the Government House, Gusau.
The councils will go through a rigorous two-day retreat between Tuesday and Wednesday. The retreat will be facilitated by a team of experienced resource persons under the coordination of an accomplished educator and former Vice Chancellor of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto, Professor Lawal Suleiman Bilbis.
Announcing the development, the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada said, the aim of the retreat was to orientate the members of the councils about their roles, responsibilities, powers and limitations based on relevant laws, respective education system and best practices for smooth running of those institutions in line with the rescue agenda.
Recall that the councils were constituted in October last year as part of the recommendations of the visitation panels that thoroughly examined the conditions of the state-owned tertiary institutions and subsequent adoption of some of the recommendations by the white paper committee, which is first of its kind since the creation of Zamfara state in 1996.
The inauguration of the governing councils is part of Governor Lawal’s determination to ensure effective management of tertiary institutions in the state. It is also designed to facilitate a turnaround of the fortunes of education in Zamfara state, which remains one of the governor’s topmost priorities.
The members of the councils to be inaugurated are (in the graphics) as follows:
